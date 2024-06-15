CAR-T Cell Therapy: Minimal Risk of Secondary Cancers

New study has found that the risk of secondary blood cancers after CAR-T cell therapy—a groundbreaking cell-based cancer treatment introduced in 2017 for intractable blood cancers—is low, despite a warning from the Food and Drug Administration. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Risk of Second Tumors and T-Cell Lymphoma after CAR T-Cell Therapy
Go to source) In November 2023, the FDA issued a warning about a risk of secondary cancers — particularly blood cancers — that may be associated with CAR-T cell therapy. The warning was preceded by a rising tide of concern following reports of patients diagnosed with T cell cancers unrelated to the cancer for which they had been treated.
Secondary Cancers After CAR-T Cell TherapyHowever, the study of over 700 patients treated at Stanford Health Care indicated that the risk is low — around 6.5% in the three years after therapy. In the only case of fatal secondary T-cell cancer, researchers found it was likely due to the immunosuppression caused by CAR-T cell therapy, rather than the CAR-T cells. The compromised immune system allowed pre-existing, but not previously detected, cancer cells to grow explosively in the patient.
“We wanted to understand this one rare case, so we analyzed all the patients treated with CAR-T cell therapy at Stanford with wide breadth and studied this single case extraordinary depth,” said professor of medicine Ash Alizadeh, MD, PhD. “We compared protein levels, RNA sequences and DNA from single cells across multiple tissues and time points to determine that the therapy didn’t introduce the lymphoma into this patient; instead it was already brewing in their body at very low levels.”
The study’s conclusions may alleviate some concerns sparked by the FDA’s “black box”warning — a prominent box on medication labels that warns of risky side effects. More importantly, however, it may help researchers and clinicians identify prospective CAR-T cell therapy recipients who are at increased risk of secondary cancers. Although these patients are unlikely to forgo potentially lifesaving treatment to avoid a small risk of future cancer, they could be monitored more closely after receiving the therapy or screened thoroughly for other cancers before initiating CAR-T cell treatment.
Alizadeh, who is the Moghadam Family Professor and the leader of the Cancer Genomics Program at the Stanford Cancer Institute, and David Miklos, MD, PhD, professor of medicine and chief of bone marrow transplantation and cellular therapy, are the senior authors of the study, which will be published on June 13 in The New England Journal of Medicine. Postdoctoral scholars Mark Hamilton, MD, PhD; Takeshi Sugio, MD, PhD; and Troy Noordenbos, MD, PhD are the lead authors of the research.
The idea of a cancer treatment causing other cancers is not new. The chemotherapy and radiation treatments that are standard for many types of cancers can cause genetic mutations in previously healthy cells that cause them to ignore the biological guardrails meant to keep cell division in check.
When researchers were designing the therapy, they used genetic engineering strategies to ensure that the inserted gene would generally not disrupt normal cellular functions. But if the gene for the new protein is mis-inserted in the genome it could inactivate or modify genes involved in key cellular pathways such as those that control cell growth. If this happens, the T cells that are meant to be curative may instead become cancerous.
The researchers analyzed the outcomes for 724 people treated with CAR-T cell therapy at Stanford Health Care between 2016 and 2024. Among those people, the incidence of secondary blood cancers approached 6.5% over a median of three years of follow-up, which is roughly similar to patients who underwent stem cell transplantation rather than CAR-T cell therapy to treat their cancers. Only one person rapidly developed and died from a T cell cancer called a T cell lymphoma shortly after CAR-T cell therapy.
The researchers used molecular, cellular and genetic analyses — including several novel genetic profiling techniques developed in Alizadeh’s laboratory — to compare all 724 patients’ tumors, their CAR-T cells and their healthy cells at multiple time points before and after CAR-T cell treatment.
“This was a tour de force effort from the study’s first authors, working feverishly as a team from just before Thanksgiving through Christmas,” Alizadeh said.
The analysis found no evidence that the T cells responsible for the patient’s second cancer were the T cells engineered for the CAR-T cell therapy — they were molecularly and genetically distinct. However, both sets of T cells were infected with a virus known to play a role in cancer development. Furthermore, the patient had a history of autoimmune disease in the years prior to their first cancer diagnosis.
“These results may help researchers focus on the immune suppression that can precede and often follows CAR-T cell therapy,” Miklos said. “Understanding how it contributes to cancer risk is particularly important as the CAR-T cell field pivots from treating high-risk, refractory blood cancers to lower risk, but clinically important, disorders including autoimmune diseases.”
“This study could serve as a blueprint for how to capture and characterize the outcomes of CAR-T therapies so we can develop a very clear understanding of their risks and benefits,” Alizadeh said. “These are lifesaving therapies that come with a very low risk of secondary cancers. The challenge lies in how to predict which patients are at higher risk, and why.”
Source-Eurekalert