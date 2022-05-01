About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Sun Exposure Lowers the Risk of Breast Cancer

by Dr Jayashree on January 5, 2022 at 10:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Sun Exposure Lowers the Risk of Breast Cancer

Greater exposure to the sun, lower will be the risk of breast cancer. This finding is shown in a new study published in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

The sun is almost always shining during the day and that makes the findings of a new study on breast cancer and sun exposure particularly noteworthy.

Advertisement


Researchers from the University at Buffalo and the University of Puerto Rico used a chromameter to compare skin pigmentation in unexposed and exposed skin in 307 cases and 328 controls.

The difference in skin pigmentation provided an estimate of usual sun exposure.

"This study was unique in that it was of Puerto Rican women, which allowed for us to look at this association in a population with a wide range of skin color and with year-round high sun exposure," said study senior author Jo L. Freudenheim, a SUNY Distinguished Professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health in UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions.
Advertisement

There is inconsistent evidence that sun exposure is associated with a lower risk of breast cancer. Several reasons may explain this finding. One step in the internal production of vitamin D occurs when skin is exposed to the sun.

Sun exposure also affects the body in several other helpful ways, with effects on inflammation, obesity, and circadian rhythms.

While recent recommendations have been to limit sun exposure to prevent skin cancer, there may also be a benefit to some sun exposure, especially exposure without sunburn.

The previous studies on sun exposure and breast cancer have been conducted in places that experience seasonal variation in ultraviolet radiation, including periods of low to no exposure.

In Puerto Rico, however, there is no significant seasonal fluctuation, with the potential for continuous exposure to high UV radiation for those who spend time outdoors.

Breast cancer risk was lower for women with the highest accumulated sun exposure. Similarly, the risk was lower independent of estrogen receptor status, and it was even lower among participants with darker skin color.

The study was conducted as part of a long-standing collaboration UB has had with the University of Puerto Rico.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How Often Does Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) Disrupt the S...
Over 40 Lakhs Vaccinated On Day 1 Of Teen Inoculation Drive,... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Make a Healthy Start in 2022 With Achievable New Year's Resolutions
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
Reap the Benefits of Peanuts in Winter
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

Recommended Reading
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical ......
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up ......
Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk
Consumption of Red Meat Increases Breast Cancer Risk
Red meat consumption has long been suspected of contributing to cancer development. Find out how ......
Health Screening for Women
Health Screening for Women
Health screening in women between 40 and 60 years helps to diagnose health issues in the early ......
Breast Biopsy
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or .....
Breasts - Structures and Types
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its ......
Mastitis
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the ...
Pagets disease of the breast
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, dete...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Women and Cancer
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of l...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close