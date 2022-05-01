Sun Exposure Lowers the Risk of Breast Cancer

Advertisement

The difference in skin pigmentation provided an estimate of usual sun exposure."This study was unique in that it was of Puerto Rican women, which allowed for us to look at this association in a population with a wide range of skin color and with year-round high sun exposure," said study senior author Jo L. Freudenheim, a SUNY Distinguished Professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health in UB's School of Public Health and Health Professions.There is inconsistent evidence that sun exposure is associated with a lower risk of breast cancer. Several reasons may explain this finding. One step in the internal production of vitamin D occurs when skin is exposed to the sun.While recent recommendations have been to limit sun exposure to prevent skin cancer, there may also be a benefit to some sun exposure, especially exposure without sunburn.The previous studies on sun exposure and breast cancer have been conducted in places that experience seasonal variation in ultraviolet radiation, including periods of low to no exposure.In Puerto Rico, however, there is no significant seasonal fluctuation, with the potential for continuous exposure to high UV radiation for those who spend time outdoors.The study was conducted as part of a long-standing collaboration UB has had with the University of Puerto Rico.Source: Medindia