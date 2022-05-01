Over 40 Lakhs Vaccinated On Day 1 Of Teen Inoculation Drive, Reveals Report

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on December 25 that vaccination for the 15-18 age group would begin from January 3. The vaccination process of the third precautionary dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers, and vulnerable senior citizens will begin from January 10."Today, we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15 and 18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days," Modi tweeted on Monday.Source: IANS