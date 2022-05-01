About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Over 40 Lakhs Vaccinated On Day 1 Of Teen Inoculation Drive, Reveals Report

by Colleen Fleiss on January 5, 2022 at 10:38 PM
On the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 40 lakh teenagers in the 15-18 age group received their first dose.

As per the CoWIN portal, 40,02,782 teens were vaccinated till 8 pm.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Well done, Young India! Over 40 lakhs between 15 and 18 received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive till 8 pm. This is another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on December 25 that vaccination for the 15-18 age group would begin from January 3. The vaccination process of the third precautionary dose of vaccine for health workers, frontline workers, and vulnerable senior citizens will begin from January 10.
"Today, we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15 and 18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days," Modi tweeted on Monday.

Source: IANS
