Brain Tumor Symptoms Often Mimic Mental Illness

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 9 2024 7:19 PM

Erratic mental health symptoms such as aggression, confusion, altered behavior, and persistent headaches may indicate a potential risk of a brain tumor. ()
Brain Tumour Day is observed every year on June 8 to raise awareness about the debilitating disease that can make it hard for people to learn, plan, make decisions, concentrate, and make decisions. Brain tumours are abnormal uncontrolled growth of cells in the brain. They can be malignant or non-malignant.

Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor
Brain tumors are the abnormal growth of brain cells that may be benign or metastatic. Brain tumors account for about 2.4% of all the tumor diagnosesandare most challenging due to their critically delicate location.

Altered Behavior Could Indicate Brain Tumor Danger

Dr Kersi Chavda, Consultant Psychiatry, P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim told IANS that very often the signs and symptoms of a brain tumour mimic a mental illness."Memory problems like difficulty with short-term memory and forming new memories; changes in behaviour or personality; difficulty understanding or producing speech; vision problems; persistent headaches; and loss of coordination and balance are some of the symptoms of brain tumour that mimic psychiatric issues," he added.

Dr Ashish Srivastava, Head of Neurosurgery at Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, told IANS that often people do not pay attention to these symptoms of brain tumors, which can lead to severe consequences later.

"Be alert about the changes happening in your body. Gradually increasing headaches, frequent headaches, not getting enough sleep, difficulty in thinking and understanding, blurred vision, difficulty seeing distant objects, feeling sluggish and tired, and problems in performing daily tasks are symptoms that point towards a brain tumour," he warned.

Brain Tumor in Children
Brain Tumor in Children
An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.
Other common symptoms include vomiting, nausea, paralysis, vision loss, and walking difficulties. MRI and CT, as well as PET scans, can detect brain tumors. "Brain tumors which are non-cancerous can be treated with radiotherapy techniques like CyberKnife or Gamma Knife if less than 3.5 cms," Dr Anshu Rohtagi, Senior Consultant, Department of Neurology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, told IANS. Further, advanced technology like MRI-guided laser ablation and laser interstitial thermal therapy can help not only locate tumours in the brain but also precisely destroy the tumour cells with heat or lasers, she added.

Source-IANS
