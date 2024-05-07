Safer Method for Newborn Blood Cell Transfer

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Umbilical Cord Blood Transfer Examined

Transferring blood cells to weakened newborns via their umbilical cord poses no long-term neurodevelopmental risks compared to the usual practice as per research presented at the Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) 2024 Meeting, in Toronto ().Umbilical cord blood contains oxygen and beneficial nutrients for newborns, experts say. Doctors may delay clamping a newborn’s umbilical cord to pass nutrients through their cord if they have poor breathing or a low heart rate immediately after birth.A study found thatwhere a doctor squeezes the umbilical cord toward the infant before clamping, does not cause long-term harm.Researchers assessed 971 children’s communication, motor skills, problem-solving, and social skills across 10 U.S. medical centers.Study authors found thattwo years after the procedure compared to those who received early cord clamping.“The short- and long-term benefits point to UCM as a safe alternative for ensuring weakened newborns can live a full, healthy life,” said Anup Katheria, MD, physician at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns and presenting author.“UCM is a no-cost option for obstetricians to preserve the health and wellbeing of children.”Study authors say raising awareness of UCM as aSource-Eurekalert