medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Combo Drug of NSAID and Soy Lecithin can Combat Cancer

by Sushma Rao on  May 30, 2018 at 4:59 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Lecithin, a chemical found in soybeans when added to a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), increased its anticancer properties and reduced its side effects, finds a study by scientists at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). The findings of the preclinical study appear in the journal Oncology Letters. When scientists at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) applied a chemical found in soybeans to a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), they increased its anticancer properties and reduced its side effects. Findings of the preclinical study of phosphatidylcholine, also called lecithin, appear in the journal Oncology Letters.
Combo Drug of NSAID and Soy Lecithin can Combat Cancer
Combo Drug of NSAID and Soy Lecithin can Combat Cancer

"The results support the potential use of NSAIDs associated with phosphatidylcholine for the prevention and treatment of colorectal cancer," said Lenard Lichtenberger, Ph.D., the study's lead investigator and a professor of integrative biology and pharmacology at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.

The NSAID indomethacin associated with phosphatidylcholine was studied in a head-to-head comparison with three other NSAIDs (one of them aspirin). According to the results, the combination provided superior colorectal cancer protection with less gastrointestinal bleeding. The study was conducted in a mouse model and in laboratory experiments.

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States and is expected to claim 50,630 lives this year.

NSAIDs work by decreasing the production of substances that promote inflammation, pain and fever. They are used to prevent heart disease and reduce arthritis pain. NSAIDs, notably aspirin, also guard against colorectal cancer. "Many cancers are inflammation based," he said. "The anti-inflammatory drugs also have the potential use for cancer therapy."

However, when taken on a daily basis for months to years, NSAIDs can cause problems, Lichtenberger said. "The intestinal injury is worse than the stomach ulcers, for non-aspirin NSAIDs like indomethacin," he said.

"This is our latest preclinical study on the use of phosphatidylcholine to mitigate the side effects of using NSAIDs and protect against a number of cancers," he said.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

How to Cope with Cancer Pain

Pain occurs in about 20-50% of patients with cancer. Proper therapeutic approach can help relieve and manage the condition.

COX - 2 Inhibitors

COX - 2 Inhibitors

What are COX-2 Inhibitors? Why are they safer compared to NSAIDs and which conditions are best treated by these drugs. Learn more about COX-2 inhibitors.

Taking Misoprostol With NSAID Lowers Cardiovascular Risk

Taking Misoprostol With NSAID Lowers Cardiovascular Risk

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) have been linked with rare but life-threatening cardio-renal complications.

People With Kidney Cancer Could be at a Real Risk From NSAIDS

People With Kidney Cancer Could be at a Real Risk From NSAIDS

Ibuprofen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications except aspirin could increase mortality risk in patients with kidney cancer, finds a new study.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Natural Remedies for Cholesterol – How Effective Are They?

Natural Remedies for Cholesterol – How Effective Are They?

Certain natural remedies are effective in controlling high cholesterol, when aided by lifestyle changes.

Soy / Soya - A Holy Food

Soy / Soya - A Holy Food

Soy or Soya is a crop which has been cultivated from thousands of years. It belongs to the family of legumes.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Soy / Soya - A Holy Food Signature Drug Toxicity Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Types of Food Allergies Drugs Banned in India Natural Remedies for Cholesterol – How Effective Are They? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Some drugs which are prescribed to treat disease may cause neuropathy as an adverse effect. Signs ...

 Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor ...

 Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...