Natural Mounjaro Drink: Weight Loss Hype or Healthy Sip?

For every health concern, someone on social media is promoting a quick-fix remedy, frequently in the form of a beverage. The majority of these concoctions are safe, such as the "Sleepy Girl Mocktail" and the "Adrenal Cocktail." The latest addition to the list is the so-called "natural Mounjaro" weight loss drink.The natural Mounjaro drink is typically made with water, lemon, honey, and ginger, though recipes vary slightly depending on where you obtain them. Fans claim that this drink, like the injectable medicine Mounjaro, is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help with blood sugar management in people with type 2 diabetes and has also been associated with significant weight loss (1).Mounjaro is the brand name for tirzepatide, and studies show that persons who are overweight or obese can lose up to 25% of their body weight using this medicine (2, 3)."These medications are extremely effective, but there are barriers to accessing them," said Mir Ali, M.D., medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, CA. "People are looking for alternatives."According to Stephani Johnson, DCN, RDN, an adjunct professor in Rutgers University's Department of Clinical and Preventive Nutrition Sciences, social media users have adopted marketing techniques that link the completely unrelated ingredients of a natural Mounjaro drink to the medication's weight loss results."Without a solid understanding of how medications like Mounjaro work or how specific food ingredients are metabolized in the body, consumers may be inclined to believe these bold claims," according to her.Samantha Snashall, RDN, LD, a nutritionist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, stated that the natural Mounjaro drink also promises to be a quick treatment, which appeals to people online. "It's simple, affordable, and doesn't taste bad," said Snashall. "We love something that checks all those boxes."However, quick-fix trends are rarely the solution to a health problem. "That often overshadows the reality that sustainable weight loss requires consistent effort, discipline, and a comprehensive approach to health," she told me.The truth is that natural Mounjaro may aid in weight loss, but it is unlikely to produce the same outcomes as tirzepatide, Ali stated. The volume of liquid may help you consume fewer calories by replacing less-healthy meals and may contribute to weight loss, "but it's going to be a modest effect, at most," he noted.Furthermore, Snashall believes that utilizing this beverage as a full meal replacement is unsustainable."It is also completely void of a lot of important nutrients our body needs- protein, fat, and certain vitamins and minerals," she commented. "Not to mention you will more than likely become very hungry at some point, which often leads to over-consumption of food."Johnson also stated that the combination is not backed by studies. "There is no scientific basis to suggest that drinking water mixed with lemon, honey, and ginger has any 'magical' properties," according to her."The validity of claims suggesting dramatic weight loss, such as losing 50 pounds in three months without making any other changes to dietary or lifestyle habits, warrants skepticism."According to Ali, as long as you are not allergic to any of the ingredients, you can take the natural Mounjaro drink without fear of harm.If you want to reduce your intake of sweets, "it should be noted that although honey is a natural sweetener, it is still a source of sugar and should be used in moderation," stated Johnson.Otherwise, if you appreciate the taste, Snashall advises drinking it. "Ginger is great for digestion; honey has been shown to have traces of minerals and medical benefits; and lemon would provide some extra vitamin C," she informed us.Just keep in mind that it is unlikely to result in weight loss results comparable to Mounjaro. Ali stated. "If you have a significant amount of weight to lose, this is not the way to go."Source-Medindia