Look Beyond BMI For Obesity Diagnosis and Management

Obesity redefined! Global experts propose moving beyond body mass index (BMI), using advanced body fat measures for a tailored approach to weight management.

Highlights: Obesity should no longer be diagnosed solely based on body mass index (BMI); advanced body fat measures provide a clearer picture

Pre-clinical obesity identifies risk factors early, while clinical obesity directly impacts organ function and quality of life

A tailored treatment strategy for obesity improves outcomes and cost-efficiency by addressing individual health needs

What is Pre-Clinical Obesity?

What is Clinical Obesity?

Diagnostic Criteria for Obesity

Disadvantages of Diagnosing Obesity with BMI Alone

Treating Obesity Beyond BMI Metrics

The definition of obesity needs to be broadened beyond the widely used body mass index (BMI) measure, suggested a new report from a global team of health experts.The Commission on Clinical Obesity, led by hundreds of medical professionals from diverse specializations around the world, issued the new guidelines. The panel suggests using body fat measures and the presence of pre-existing health concerns, but warns against using BMI alone as an individual health indicator.The suggestion also suggests using the words "pre-clinical" and "clinical" obesity to provide more sophisticated approaches to evaluating and managing obesity.Pre-clinical obesity is defined as extra fat that does not cause organ malfunction but increases the likelihood of developing clinical obesity and other long-term health concerns like cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes."In other words, their organs are operating properly." Dr. Robert Kushner, a commissioner and professor of medicine and medical education at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, stated that they have no metabolic problems and have a relatively high quality of life.Clinical obesity, on the other hand, is defined as excess fat that directly impairs organ function or hinders an individual's capacity to carry out daily tasks. It can result in potentially fatal complications like heart attack, renal failure, and/or stroke."The extra body fat is impacting the health or the quality of life of the individual," according to Kushner.The paper goes on to detail the diagnostic criteria for obesity, which include an elevated BMI and at least one abnormal body fat measurement, such as waist circumference, waist-to-hip ratio, waist-to-height ratio, or high direct body fat measures found on a scan.Notably, regardless of BMI, an individual with two or more abnormal body fat measures can still be classified as obese.According to the World Health Organization, obesity is defined as a BMI of 30 or more in adults, and it affects one in every eight people. However, using BMI alone to diagnose obesity has certain disadvantages."BMI doesn't take body composition, how much of body weight is fat, or the location of the fat into account," said Dr. Louis Aronne, head of the Comprehensive Weight Control Center at Weill Cornell Medicine, in an email to ABC News. "As a result, someone may be average weight yet have a high percentage of body fat, putting them at risk for clinical obesity. Additionally, someone may have a high BMI but a low body fat percentage."The commission also stated that obesity is a chronic condition with serious health effects. "This is a physical phenomenon, rather than a mental or behavioral one. Obesity, as a disease-causing entity, causes or exacerbates a variety of ailments. Losing weight benefits all of them simultaneously," said Aronne."Recognizing that certain patients already have obesity issues (clinical) and focusing more extensive, expensive therapy on them makes sense as a cost-effective strategy. Those who have not reached that stage (pre-clinical) can begin treatment with less intensive and less expensive options," Aronne explained.It is unknown when or if these recommendations will be generally accepted by the medical community."We're trying to get this out," Kushner explained. "We're putting a stake in the ground to begin, moving away from a blanket diagnosis of obesity for anybody with a high BMI. We really need to start identifying those who are harmed by their weight.Source-Medindia