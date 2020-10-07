Ways to Reduce Risk of Type-2 Diabetes

A few ways to curb sugar intake are as follows:For optimal health and weight loss, sugar intake should be reduced. The least complicated way of cutting back on sugar is to use natural alternatives such as jaggery, date sugar, coconut sugar, honey, and palm sugar. Benefits of some sugar alternatives are listed below.- The glycemic index (GI) of honey is lower than sugar. Hence it helps in the steady increase of sugar levels after consumption and helps to avoid a sugar rush.-Dates contain natural sugar that is healthier compared to refined sugar and is rich in fibre. Dates are nutritious and help to satisfy the urge. The fibre in dates helps slow down the release of sugar in the bloodstream, thereby preventing any spikes in blood sugar levels.- It is extracted from the sap of coconut palm and is rich in iron, zinc, calcium, potassium, and antioxidants. Its GI is lower than that of sugar and helps in the slow release of insulin.- it is obtained from the sap of maple tree. It is rich in minerals like potassium, calcium, iron, zinc, and manganese. It is rich in antioxidants and has a lower GI.Drinking detox water infused with crushed fruits like lemon or lime is beneficial than consuming sugar-laden soda. A Diabetic Care study conducted in 2010 has found that 1-2 servings of soda per day increased the risk of developing diabetes by 26 percent.Processed foods increased the risk of developing type-2 diabetes by 21 percent, according to a study conducted on Chinese women in 2007. Whole foods help to suppress appetite and keep one feeling sated for longer.Consuming white refined sugar, sugary foods, or aerated drinks is like consuming empty calories with no nutrition. The idea is to control sugar consumption to prevent weight gain, obesity, and diabetes risk.Source: Medindia