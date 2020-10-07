by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 10, 2020 at 12:55 PM Health Watch
Highlights
  • Sugar intake should be reduced to prevent weight gain, obesity and diabetes risk.
  • Study proves that 1-2 servings of soda per day increases the risk of developing diabetes by 26 percent.
  • It is recommended to eat more fruits and vegetables, and substitute refined carbohydrates and sugar with natural healthy alternatives

Ways to Reduce Risk of Type-2 Diabetes
Consumption of refined carbohydrates and white sugar increases the risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes, and heart diseases. Added sugar in diet comes from sugary drinks and desserts. Other culprits are juices, processed and packaged foods, biscuits, and bakery foods.

One ounce of soda has 8 tsp or 32 gms of added sugar. According to the American Heart Association, the recommended dose of sugar for men is 9 tsp of sugar or 36gms of 150 calories of added sugar. For women, it is 6 tsp of 25 gms of 100 calories per day.

Health experts recommend avoiding sugar for good health and weight loss. The intake of sugar can be regulated by adopting a few healthy alternatives to sugar added to tea, coffee, and sweets. Consuming fruits and vegetables also satisfies the sugar craving


A few ways to curb sugar intake are as follows:

Use natural substitutes

For optimal health and weight loss, sugar intake should be reduced. The least complicated way of cutting back on sugar is to use natural alternatives such as jaggery, date sugar, coconut sugar, honey, and palm sugar. Benefits of some sugar alternatives are listed below.

Honey- The glycemic index (GI) of honey is lower than sugar. Hence it helps in the steady increase of sugar levels after consumption and helps to avoid a sugar rush.

Date Sugar-Dates contain natural sugar that is healthier compared to refined sugar and is rich in fibre. Dates are nutritious and help to satisfy the urge. The fibre in dates helps slow down the release of sugar in the bloodstream, thereby preventing any spikes in blood sugar levels.

Coconut sugar- It is extracted from the sap of coconut palm and is rich in iron, zinc, calcium, potassium, and antioxidants. Its GI is lower than that of sugar and helps in the slow release of insulin.

Maple syrup- it is obtained from the sap of maple tree. It is rich in minerals like potassium, calcium, iron, zinc, and manganese. It is rich in antioxidants and has a lower GI.

Choose Water Over Soda

Drinking detox water infused with crushed fruits like lemon or lime is beneficial than consuming sugar-laden soda. A Diabetic Care study conducted in 2010 has found that 1-2 servings of soda per day increased the risk of developing diabetes by 26 percent.

Include Whole Foods

Processed foods increased the risk of developing type-2 diabetes by 21 percent, according to a study conducted on Chinese women in 2007. Whole foods help to suppress appetite and keep one feeling sated for longer.

Consuming white refined sugar, sugary foods, or aerated drinks is like consuming empty calories with no nutrition. The idea is to control sugar consumption to prevent weight gain, obesity, and diabetes risk.

Source: Medindia

