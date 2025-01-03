Protecting Muscle and Bone While Taking Weight Loss Medications

Ozempic and GLP-1 drugs are life-changing and can help to reduce weight, but they may cost you muscle and bone. Learn how to protect your body while shedding pounds.

Did you know?

Do Weight Loss Medicines Have Side Effects?

Role of Muscle and Bone Mass on Overall Health

How to Maintain Muscle and Bone Mass When Taking Ozempic and Other GLP-1 Medications?

Consume Extra Protein

Strength Training and Exercise

Calcium & Vitamin D Suppelements

Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro weight reduction medications are improving the lives of those suffering from obesity and related conditions, earning them revolutionary status (1). Research suggests that they have the potential to improve quality of life by lowering the risk of dementia, regulating alcohol addiction, and boosting heart and kidney health.However, some recent studies have warned consumers about potential long-term negative effects of these medications. There may also be certain negative consequences of dropping weight quickly that are not limited to the Ozempic buttocks, face, or personality, but extend well beyond these.People taking GLP-1-based treatments like semaglutide and tirzepatide have been reported to drop up to 20% of their body weight, which can be life-changing for many. According to studies, these medicines are extremely efficient in weight loss. In clinical trials of obese patients, these medicines resulted in weight loss of up to 20% in some cases (2). However, studies caution that not all of this weight is fat. Muscle and bone loss appear to be a significant contributing factor.According to research published in, muscle loss from these drugs ranged between 25% and 39% of overall weight reduction over 36-72 weeks (3). The research noted that this significant muscle loss can be mostly due to the extent of weight reduction, rather than an independent effect.A study published inindicates lean mass decreases of 40% to 60% as a proportion of total weight lost (4), while other studies reveal lean mass reductions of 15% or less of total weight loss.According to studies, up to one-third of the weight loss comes from "non-fat mass," which includes muscle and bone mass. This type of muscle and bone mass loss can occur when people follow severe diets or have weight loss surgery (5).Losing muscle and bone mass can have far-reaching consequences beyond an increased risk of falls and fractures or fears of reduced mobility in old age. Muscle can assist control blood sugar, so it's no surprise that persons with low muscle mass struggle with blood sugar control and metabolic health. Uncontrolled sugar levels can lead to the development of Type 2 diabetes, which has serious problems such as blindness, nerve damage, foot ulcers, heart attacks, and strokes.It is critical to maintain healthy bone and muscle health in order to do daily tasks with ease. In cases of significant weight loss, the process of removing old bone and forming new bone might be slowed, potentially leading to bone mass loss.Protein is a vital component for muscle maintenance. To maintain muscle mass while taking GLP-1 medicines, aim for 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily. Include meat, poultry, eggs, fish, dairy, nuts, seeds, legumes, beans, and soy products in your diet.Being on weight loss medicines does not mean that you should abandon your fitness program. Regular weight-bearing workouts, such as resistance training or bodyweight exercises, serve to maintain muscle strength and bone density. Walking, hiking, and running improve bone health by encouraging bone remodeling and density.These nutrients are essential for bone health. Aim for at least 1,000 mg of calcium and 800-1,000 IU of vitamin D each day, either through diet or supplements.Source-Medindia