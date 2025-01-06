Brain Rot: Simple Strategies to Beat It

Brain rot is the decline in mental health caused by excessive exposure to low-quality content, but healthy habits like writing by hand, exercise, and proper sleep can help combat it.

Highlights: Brain rot from excessive screen time can lead to cognitive decline and mental health issues

from excessive screen time can lead to cognitive decline and mental health issues Healthy habits like writing by hand, sleep, and exercise help combat brain rot and boost brain function

like writing by hand, sleep, and exercise help combat brain rot and boost brain function Brain detox through deep sleep and a ketogenic diet can reduce the risk of mental disorders

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

9 unexpected things we learned about mental health and our brains in 2024



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The term ‘Brain Rot’ had a usage frequency of 230% between 2023 and 2024 by Gen Alpha and Gen Z. #brainrot #socialmedia #medindia’

The term ‘Brain Rot’ had a usage frequency of 230% between 2023 and 2024 by Gen Alpha and Gen Z. #brainrot #socialmedia #medindia’

Advertisement

Brain Rot: Impact of Social Media on Your Mind

Advertisement

Brain Rot’s Impact on Attention, Memory, and Mental Health

Advertisement

How to Beat Brain Rot: Tips for Better Mental Health

9 unexpected things we learned about mental health and our brains in 2024 - (https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2024/12/31/nx-s1-5243328/discoveries-mental-health-brains-neuroscience-2024)