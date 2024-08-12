Mediterranean Diet Linked to Lower Stress Levels



To understand how diet affects stress levels, the Binghamton University, State University of New York conducted a study comparing the standard Western diet and the Mediterranean diet.( )According to Lina Begdache, an associate professor of health and wellness studies, stress can be a precursor to mental distress. The results indicate that people can reduce stress levels by following a Mediterranean diet.Begdache said the study, published in, "demonstrated that the Mediterranean diet lowers mental distress".It "may be associated with a decrease in the negative components of perceivedand an improvement in its positive attributes".The Mediterranean diet is plant-based and contains healthy fats. The diet includes low to moderate amounts of red and processed meats, dairy products, animal fat, and processed foods, and is high in whole grains, vegetables, fruit, legumes, nuts, and extra virgin olive oil. It also contains moderate fish and shellfish.On the other hand, the Western diet is well-known for containing many low-quality, high-glycemic processed foods.More than 1,500 participants were surveyed by the team to determine their perceived stress levels. The data was interpreted by a machine learning model to reveal that "consuming components of the Mediterranean diet is associated with lower levels of perceived stress and mental distress".Eatingon the other hand.The Western diet, which is high in sugar, salt, and fat, is associated with negative health effects and an increased risk of mental health issues. Research shows that it contributes to the rising global risk of noncommunicable diseases such as, diabetes, hypertension, andA recent study published in the journal Heart revealed a connection between the Mediterranean diet and a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and mortality. The study focused mainly on women and found that following a Mediterranean diet can enhance heart health and lower the risk of heart disease and death by approximately 25%.Source-IANS