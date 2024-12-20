About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Early Social Media Use: How It Impacts Your Child’s Well-Being

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Dec 20 2024 11:03 PM

Early social media access can harm kids’ self-esteem and mental health. Here's how parents can guide them towards safer digital habits.

Highlights:
  • Unsupervised social media use lowers self-esteem, fostering unhealthy comparisons and emotional struggles
  • Excessive screen time due to social media increases risks of anxiety, depression, and poor sleep
  • Parental guidance and boundaries are key to helping children navigate social media safely
In today's digital world, social media is nearly difficult to avoid. Many adults use it to connect, entertain, and educate themselves, but children are also increasingly captivated by social media from an early age. While social media can provide some beneficial experiences, early and uncontrolled exposure can have serious detrimental consequences for children's mental health.
Dr. Nikhil Nayar, Psychiatrist at Sharda Hospital in Noida, explains why early access to social media without supervision can be harmful and what parents and caregivers can do to help.


Rise Of Early Social Media Exposure

Social networking services were originally created for adults, with age limitations frequently established at 13 and above. However, children are routinely exposed to social media much earlier, often through siblings, parents, or their own gadgets. Many children find methods around age limits, making accounts on platforms like Instagram, or YouTube at a very young age, often as early as 8 or 9 years old. In fact, practically every household has youngsters who refuse to eat unless they may watch their favorite cartoons.

However, without competent direction, these young users may suffer negative consequences for their developing minds and sense of self. Unlike adults, children lack the cognitive maturity to understand the enormous and complicated content available online, making them susceptible to bad encounters.


Early Social Media Exposure Impacts Children's Self-Esteem

One of the most immediate consequences of unsupervised social media use in youngsters is a decrease in self-esteem (1). Social media frequently depicts an idealized image of life, with users publishing manipulated photos and sharing highlights from their days. For a young child who is still developing their self-image and self-worth, comparing themselves to unattainable standards can lead to emotions of inadequacy, jealousy, and low self-esteem. They may begin to doubt their beauty, ability, and popularity, which can lead to long-term problems with self-esteem and worth.


Social Media Use by Young Children Linked to Increased Anxiety and Depression

Excessive social media use has been linked to mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression, even in children. Children who are constantly exposed to 'likes' and 'following' as measurements of worth may develop an association between their self-esteem and online validation. This cycle of seeking approval can lead to increased anxiety as children become concerned about their social media image and whether they will be accepted online. Furthermore, exposure to disturbing information, cyberbullying, or harsh remarks without adult supervision can have a significant influence on a child's emotional state, raising the likelihood of anxiety and despair.


Cyberbullying and Online Safety Concerns

Children who use social media without supervision are more susceptible to cyberbullying. Online bullying may be especially harmful since it can occur at any moment, leaving youngsters feeling imprisoned and without a safe area. Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying can reach a bigger audience, leaving youngsters feeling publicly humiliated and powerless. Other threats that children may not identify as serious include exposure to unsuitable content and contact with strangers, emphasising the importance of guidance and supervision.

Increased Screen Time Leads to Decreased Physical Activity

The addictive aspect of social media might cause children to spend too much time on screens, reducing physical activity and social contacts in real life. Children who spend a lot of time on social media may have difficulty sleeping because too much screen time, especially before bed, alters natural sleep cycles. Reduced physical activity and inadequate sleep can lead to unpleasant moods and a decline in general mental well-being.

How Parents and Caregivers Can Help With Social Media Use Among Children

The easiest method to prevent these concerns is to supervise and limit children's social media use. Here are a few tips:
  • Delay access
  • Set boundaries
  • Educate about online safety
  • Encourage real-world interactions
While social media can be a useful tool, early and unsupervised use can have serious consequences for children's mental health. Parents and caregivers play a critical role in guiding children through the digital world and promoting a balanced, healthy relationship with technology.

References:
  1. How Social Media Can Negatively Affect Your Child (https://health.clevelandclinic.org/dangers-of-social-media-for-youth)


Source-Medindia


