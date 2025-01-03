About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Avoid Non-Veg Meals on Flights: Here’s Why!

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Navapriya S BDS on Jan 3 2025 2:29 PM

Avoiding non-veg meals on flights helps maintain digestive comfort and reduces travel discomfort.

Highlights:
  • Non-veg meals are harder to digest and can cause bloating in flight
  • Opting for plant-based meals ensures better digestion and energy levels
  • Staying hydrated and eating lighter meals is key to comfortable travel
Comfort in the air starts with mindful choices on your plate.
In-flight meals are mass-produced and prepared hours before they are served. To maintain freshness, they are often loaded with preservatives, sodium, and stabilizers. In fact, non-vegetarian foods are usually calorific, high in fats, and highly processed, which are not a healthy choice to be eaten in a flying environment (1 Trusted Source
Foods to eat and avoid before, during and after a flight, as per a nutritionist

Go to source).


Dehydration and Digestion Concerns in Flight

Actually, the humidity level of airplane cabins differs from that of the ground to a large extent. This dry environment is perfect for causing dehydration within a relatively short time span. Meals with non-vegetarian foods like meat and fish, take up more water for metabolism because these raw items are tough to digest. These meals should not be taken while one is dehydrated since they will cause bloating, cramps and indigestion.

Furthermore, the pressurized cabin environment affects the body’s digestion. This can get worse, especially when one takes large meals, which makes the travelers tired and uncomfortable.


Healthier Food Alternatives for Air Travel

Opting for lighter meals, such as vegetarian or vegan options, offers several advantages:

Easier Digestion: Natural foods are easier on the digestive system than cooked animal products.

Lower Sodium Content: It has comparatively fewer preservatives and additives, so they do not increase water retention and bloating.

Improved Energy Levels: Such meals are high in fiber and nutrients that are vital whilst undertaking the journey.


Tips for a Comfortable Dining in the Air

Choose Plant-Based or Vegetarian Options: When making your reservation for your flight, choose a special meal like vegetarian, vegan or low-sodium meals.

Eat Smaller Portions: Do not consume a lot of food since it puts pressure on your digestive system.

Stay Hydrated: Take regular, small amounts of water, and ensure that you are not taking any beverages that cause you to become dehydrated, such as those containing caffeine or alcohol.

Snack Smartly: Carry fruits or any healthier snacks like almonds, apples or granola bars.


Why Experts Recommend Avoiding Non-Veg Options in Flight

Nutritionists and health experts agree that non-veg meals should not be taken when on a flight. Processed foods particularly bulky meats such as red meats and fried chicken will take longer to be processed in the digestive system, and this will cause the production of some unwanted products, which will lead to symptoms such as heartburn or stomach upsets. Rather, simple dishes such as lentil soup, vegetable stir, or just plain rice are good to go since they don’t complicate the stomach.

Long-haul flights mean that on average, one is in a state of weakness for longer periods of time because digestive tracts slow down in activity due to a lack of movement and a reduction in cabin pressure. Staying away from hard-to-digest foods not only makes you comfortable but also gets you to your next destination full of energy.

Catering during the flight needs to be decided depending on your requirements for your health and convenience. This and other similar problems can be avoided by avoiding non-vegetarian meals and taking only vegetarian food or lighter food during traveling. Use this together with proper drinking of water and following healthy dietary practices for optimal outcomes.

Reference:
  1. Foods to eat and avoid before, during and after a flight, as per a nutritionist - (https://www.cntraveller.in/story/foods-to-eat-and-avoid-before-during-and-after-a-flight-as-per-a-nutritionist/)


