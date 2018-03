List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Indigestion. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Indigestion

Alpha galactosidase Alpha-d-galactosidase is an enzyme that is used to digest complex carbohydrates in the food. It improves gas and bloating caused due to indigestion . The alpha-d-galactosidase enzyme is normally present in the saliva and pancreatic juice.

Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide contains antacids, prescribed for preventing ulcers, heartburn relief, acid indigestion and stomach upsets. Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide neutralizes acid in the stomach. Trade Names :

Calcium Carbonate Calcium Carbonate is a dietary supplement, prescribed for calcium deficiency state which may occur in diseases such as decreased levels of parathyroid hormone (acute and chronic), postmenopausal osteoporosis, rickets and osteomalacia (softening of the bones). It is also used as an antacid. Trade Names : More...

Cimetidine Cimetidine is a histamine H2-receptor antagonist, prescribed for heartburn and peptic ulcers. Trade Names :

Famotidine Famotidine is a histamine (H2-receptor antagonist), prescribed for ulcer. Trade Names : More...

Isopropamide Isopropamide is used for the treatment of peptic ulcer. It is also used for the treatment of other gastrointestinal disorders like nervous dyspepsia and irritable bowel syndrome along with trifluoperazine Trade Names :

Itopride Itopride is a prokinetic benzamide derivative, prescribed for dyspepsia and other gastrointestinal conditions. Trade Names : More...

Magaldrate-Simethicone Magaldrate-Simethicone contains antacid and anti-flatulent, prescribed for indigestion, heartburn, gas, and sour stomach. Trade Names : More...

Magnesium Hydroxide Magnesium Hydroxide is an antacid, prescribed for hyperacidity. It is also used as a laxative. Trade Names : More...

Nizatidine Nizatidine is prescribed for the treatment of active duodenal ulcer, active benign gastric ulcer, and in cases of heartburn acid indigestion or sour stomach due to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Nizatidine is used as a maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer conditions after the healing of an active duodenal ulcer. Nizatidine works by lowering the amount of gastric acid by inhibiting its secretion, thereby promoting the healing of the ulcer.

Omeprazole and Domperidone Omeprazole and Domperidone contains a proton pump inhibitor and antidopaminergic agent, prescribed for ulcers, indigestion and acid stomach.