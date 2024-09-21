Five Mistakes to Avoid When Eating Almonds

- Balanced intake of almonds helps reduce digestive problems
- Almonds help lower bad cholesterol levels
- Eat 6-8 almonds daily for optimal benefits
Almonds (Prunus Dulcis Mill. D. A. Webb): A Source of Nutrients and Health-Promoting Compounds
Are We Eating Almonds the Right Way?Eating almonds is on the rise as more people are becoming aware of this nutrition-rich nut, but they fail to understand the potential risks that almonds can cause when consumed wrongly. Here are some common mistakes we make before eating almonds that act as barriers to their benefits.
1. Overeating almonds
Almonds are a rich source of fiber, fat, and calories. Consuming more than the recommended quantity can interfere with your digestion and weight gain. Overeating almonds leads to:
- Digestive problems: This is because of the hard texture of raw almonds that is difficult to digest. As they are also rich in fiber, they can cause constipation, diarrhea, bloating, and indigestion.
- Weight gain: Almonds are calorie-dense, with about 160-170 calories per ounce (roughly 23 almonds). Eating too many almonds can lead to an excess caloric intake, contributing to weight gain over time.
Right way to eat almonds:
Stick to about six to eight almonds per day to gain their benefits without overdoing it.
2. Eating too few almonds
Almonds are a nutrient-packed food, especially with vitamin E and magnesium. Eating two or three almonds leads to insufficient nutrient intake required for the body. Almonds contains:
- Vitamin E: Almonds are one of the best sources of vitamin E, which serves as an antioxidant and helps to protect cells from damage.
- Magnesium: Important for muscle function and heart health.
- Healthy fats: Almonds are rich in monounsaturated fats, which help lower bad cholesterol levels and keep your heart healthy.
3. Consuming roasted or salted almonds
We are more concerned about eating tasty food just to satisfy our tongue. Unfortunately, this comes with a potential risk of degrading your health. Eating roasted or salted almonds for their flavor can serve your tongue, but they may contain reduced nutritional value. It leads to:
- Loss of nutrients: Roasting almonds at high temperatures degrades their healthy fats and reduces the overall nutrient content.
- Increased sodium intake: Salted almonds contain added sodium, which can increase your blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease.
- Honey-roasted almonds: Adding honey or sugar while roasting almonds adds sugars, increasing the calorie intake.
Right way to consume almonds:
- Soak almonds overnight to soften their rigid structure and improve digestion.
- Choose raw or dry-roasted almonds without added salt or oil to retain nutrients.
4. Not Eating Regularly
Almonds need to be consumed regularly for their full health benefits. Inconsistent or sporadic consumption will prevent you from achieving long-term benefits. Consistent eating and adding it regularly to your diet helps with weight management, blood sugar control, and cholesterol levels.
Right way to eat almonds:
Include almonds in your daily diet, such as in snacks, breakfast cereals, or salads. This ensures consistent benefits.
5. Improper Storage of Almonds
Almonds are sensitive to their environment, and improper storage can degrade their quality. It also leads to:
- Nutrient Loss: When almonds are not kept in an air-locked container, they are easily exposed to light, air, and moisture, which can cause them to lose their freshness and nutritional value. This can lead to rancid fats, which affect the taste and flavor.
- Insect Infestation: Storing almonds in open or loosely covered containers exposes them to pests and insects. This can lead to contamination, making it non-edible.
Right way to store almonds:Store almonds in an air-locked container in a cool, dark place to maintain freshness and prevent contamination.
Reference:
Source-Medindia