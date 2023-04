Eating Almonds can Keep Diabetes at Bay

Almonds may be small nuts, but they sure do pack a nutritional punch. Recent research has also suggested that consuming almonds before major meals can help improve blood sugar levels, especially in those with pre-diabetes.



Almonds may be Able to Reverse Pre-diabetes

20g of Almonds 30 Minutes Before Meals

How Preloading of Almonds can Fight Diabetes

The first study conducted over three days shows that almonds are beneficial in maintaining blood sugar control in Indians with pre-diabetes and obesity . The second study, conducted over a period of three months, shows that consuming almonds can actually reverse pre-diabetes or glucose intolerance to normal blood sugar levels in 23.3% of the study population.Throughout the lengths of the experiments, 60 persons ate 20 g (0.7 oz) of almonds, roughly a small handful, 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Researchers expressed their enthusiasm for these almond studies and the first-of-its-kind statistically significant reduction in measures of prediabetes by calling the reversal of prediabetes through diet 'the holy grail of medicine.' Better control over time through dietary strategies like including almonds could help stave off diabetes progression. Nearly 70% of individuals with prediabetes will develop diabetes within their lifetime, according to the study.The researchers hypothesized that the almond snack before major meals, known as 'preloading,' would reduce glucose and insulin fluctuations after meals and reduce overall hyperglycemia compared to the control diet. The findings complement previous research performed on different populations on how almonds support healthy blood sugar as part of a balanced diet.