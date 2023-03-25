Eating Almonds can Keep Diabetes at Bay

Advertisement

Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse

Effect of Almond Supplementation on Glycemia and Cardiovascular Risk Factors in Asian Indians in North India with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A 24-Week Study - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28051354/)

According to him, the outcomes provide a promising dietary strategy for reducing prediabetes progression and returning people to normal glucose regulation."In view of the increasing prevalence of diabetes, dietary strategies like consuming almonds 30 minutes before major meals offer a good option to decrease the spike in blood glucose levels after meals," said Dr. Seema Gulati, head, Nutrition Research Group, National Diabetes, Obesity, and Cholesterol Foundation.This three-month longer-term study was with overweight or obese Asian Indian adults who had prediabetes. Participants were randomized into either the almond treatment group or into the control group, and both were provided with diet and exercise counseling as well as home-use glucometers to measure their glucose levels, which were recorded in diaries along with dietary intake and exercise.A one-ounce (28 g) serving of almonds provides 4 g (14% DV) fiber and 15 essential nutrients, including 77 mg (20% DV) magnesium, 210 mg (4% DV) potassium, and 7.27 mg (50% DV) vitamin E, making them a perfect nutrient-rich snack for those with impaired glucose tolerance or type 2 diabetes.Researchers say that the nutritional makeup of almonds contains fiber, monounsaturated fats, zinc, and magnesium, which work together to help provide better glycemic control and reduce hunger.Source: Medindia