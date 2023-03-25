About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Eating Almonds can Keep Diabetes at Bay
Eating Almonds can Keep Diabetes at Bay

Dr. Hena Mariam
Written by Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 25, 2023 at 3:20 PM
Highlights:
  • Almonds are an excellent source of fiber and several vitamins and minerals
  • Recent studies have shown that eating 20g of almonds before each major meal can help reduce the risk of diabetes
  • It was seen that eating almonds can even reverse pre-diabetes in almost a quarter of the study population

Almonds may be small nuts, but they sure do pack a nutritional punch. Recent research has also suggested that consuming almonds before major meals can help improve blood sugar levels, especially in those with pre-diabetes.

Almonds may be Able to Reverse Pre-diabetes

The first study conducted over three days shows that almonds are beneficial in maintaining blood sugar control in Indians with pre-diabetes and obesity. The second study, conducted over a period of three months, shows that consuming almonds can actually reverse pre-diabetes or glucose intolerance to normal blood sugar levels in 23.3% of the study population.

20g of Almonds 30 Minutes Before Meals

Throughout the lengths of the experiments, 60 persons ate 20 g (0.7 oz) of almonds, roughly a small handful, 30 minutes before breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Researchers expressed their enthusiasm for these almond studies and the first-of-its-kind statistically significant reduction in measures of prediabetes by calling the reversal of prediabetes through diet 'the holy grail of medicine.' Better control over time through dietary strategies like including almonds could help stave off diabetes progression. Nearly 70% of individuals with prediabetes will develop diabetes within their lifetime, according to the study.

How Preloading of Almonds can Fight Diabetes

The researchers hypothesized that the almond snack before major meals, known as 'preloading,' would reduce glucose and insulin fluctuations after meals and reduce overall hyperglycemia compared to the control diet. The findings complement previous research performed on different populations on how almonds support healthy blood sugar as part of a balanced diet.

Almond's Role in Non-Communicable Diseases
Almond’s Role in Non-Communicable Diseases
Almonds are packed with essential nutrients that offer a range of health benefits. Daily intake of almonds helps prevent the risk of non-communicable diseases.
Eating Almonds can Keep Diabetes at Bay

"Results from our studies indicate almonds might be a key differentiator in helping regulate blood glucose levels as part of a dietary strategy. These results showcase that the simple addition of a small portion of almonds before each meal can quickly and drastically improve glycemic control in Asian Indians in India with prediabetes in just three days. Eating 20 g of almonds 30 minutes before an oral glucose load showed a significant decrease in blood sugar and hormones. Almonds' nutritional makeup of fiber, monounsaturated fats, zinc, and magnesium work together to help provide better glycemic control and reduce hunger," said lead author Dr. Anoop Misra, Professor and Chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases, and Endocrinology (New Delhi) during the press conference.

According to him, the outcomes provide a promising dietary strategy for reducing prediabetes progression and returning people to normal glucose regulation.
Almonds for Healthy Daily Life
Almonds for Healthy Daily Life
Almonds are an excellent option for snacking. Just a handful of almonds everyday can improve memory, immune system and nourishes skin and hair.
"In view of the increasing prevalence of diabetes, dietary strategies like consuming almonds 30 minutes before major meals offer a good option to decrease the spike in blood glucose levels after meals," said Dr. Seema Gulati, head, Nutrition Research Group, National Diabetes, Obesity, and Cholesterol Foundation.

This three-month longer-term study was with overweight or obese Asian Indian adults who had prediabetes. Participants were randomized into either the almond treatment group or into the control group, and both were provided with diet and exercise counseling as well as home-use glucometers to measure their glucose levels, which were recorded in diaries along with dietary intake and exercise.

Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse

A one-ounce (28 g) serving of almonds provides 4 g (14% DV) fiber and 15 essential nutrients, including 77 mg (20% DV) magnesium, 210 mg (4% DV) potassium, and 7.27 mg (50% DV) vitamin E, making them a perfect nutrient-rich snack for those with impaired glucose tolerance or type 2 diabetes.

Researchers say that the nutritional makeup of almonds contains fiber, monounsaturated fats, zinc, and magnesium, which work together to help provide better glycemic control and reduce hunger.

Reference :
  1. Effect of Almond Supplementation on Glycemia and Cardiovascular Risk Factors in Asian Indians in North India with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus: A 24-Week Study - (https:pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28051354/)


Source: Medindia
Almonds Cut Diabetes and Cholesterol Risk
Almonds Cut Diabetes and Cholesterol Risk
Eating almonds twice a day improves glucose metabolism. Almonds might be a smart choice for a healthy snack, as they provide a dose of good fats, vitamin E and fiber. When people incorporate almonds into their diet, they can expect multiple benefits, such as lower risk of diabetes and cholesterol .

Here's Why You Need To Eat Almonds Everyday
Here’s Why You Need To Eat Almonds Everyday
Consuming almonds regularly may help improve high-density lipoprotein (HDL cholesterol) levels and function, thereby lowering the risk of heart disease.
