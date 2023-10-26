About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Do Not Ignore Low Cholesterol Levels
Do Not Ignore Low Cholesterol Levels

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM
Highlights:
  • Cholesterol, whether too high or too low, poses health risks
  • Low cholesterol levels can cause mood disorders, reduced brain function, and increased disease risk
  • Personalized health management and regular check-ups are vital for maintaining recommended cholesterol levels

Many people are aware of the negative effects of high cholesterol and are taking steps to manage and reduce it to protect their heart health (1 Trusted Source
Cholesterol Levels

Go to source). However, it is critical to realize that severely low cholesterol levels can also be harmful (2 Trusted Source
Low cholesterol is associated with mortality from stroke, heart disease, and cancer: the Jichi Medical School Cohort Study

Go to source). Cholesterol is required for the efficient functioning of the body, including the generation of hormones and cell membranes. When levels go too low, it can cause a variety of health problems, including reduced brain function, mood disorders, and an increased risk of certain diseases such as depression and even cancer. Striking the proper cholesterol balance is critical, as both extremes, whether too high or low, can pose health hazards.

Cholesterol
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
It emphasizes the necessity of personalized health management and regular check-ups to keep cholesterol levels within the recommended range for overall well-being.

Striking the Balance Between High and Low Cholesterol

Anjali Mukerjee offers helpful advice on how to maintain a healthy diet and cholesterol levels. In a recent piece, she stated that, while the detrimental effects of high cholesterol levels are well-known, strong data supporting the benefits of lowering high cholesterol, particularly for people with heart disease and stroke. However, the concern is if having low cholesterol can potentially lead to health problems.

Dangers of Low Cholesterol Levels

She emphasizes that many people are unaware that low cholesterol levels, notably those below 120 milligrams per deciliter, can cause a variety of health problems such as despair, anxiety, intense melancholy, muscle weakness, low vitamin D levels, and an increased risk of certain malignancies.

Some people may be unaware that they are having these symptoms, while others may be severely affected. As a result, it is critical to recognize and treat this issue. This emphasizes the significance of moderation and balance in obtaining optimal health. Neither overly high nor excessively low cholesterol is beneficial. Maintaining cholesterol levels between 160 and 190 milligrams per deciliter, as well as maintaining LDL or bad cholesterol below 100, is thought to be important for overall health.

Tips to Maintain Cholesterol Levels

Some lifestyle practices alone can help to maintain healthy cholesterol levels (3 Trusted Source
Lifestyle Change Alone Sufficient to Lower Cholesterol in Male Patient With Moderately Elevated Cholesterol: A Case Report

Go to source):

  • Diet:

    Choose meals abundant in fiber, healthy fats, and omega-3 fatty acids. Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats.

  • Weight:

    To improve cholesterol levels, maintain a healthy weight.

  • Exercise:

    Get at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week.

  • Stop smoking:

    Smoking reduces HDL cholesterol and causes blood vessel damage. Quitting is advantageous.

  • Reduce alcohol consumption:

    Drink alcohol in moderation to avoid increasing triglycerides.

  • Medicine:

    Your doctor may recommend cholesterol-lowering medicine in some circumstances.

  • Regular check-ups:

    Regular medical check-ups might help you monitor your cholesterol levels.

  • Stress reduction:

    Use stress-reduction practices such as meditation and yoga.

  • Reduce your intake of processed foods:

    Choose whole, unprocessed foods over highly processed options.

  • Hydration:

    Stay hydrated for overall health, which helps with cholesterol control indirectly.

  • Medication:

    If lifestyle adjustments are insufficient, your doctor may prescribe medication.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
References :
  1. Cholesterol Levels - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31194434/)
  2. Low cholesterol is associated with mortality from stroke, heart disease, and cancer: the Jichi Medical School Cohort Study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21160131/)
  3. Lifestyle Change Alone Sufficient to Lower Cholesterol in Male Patient With Moderately Elevated Cholesterol: A Case Report - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30800020/)

Source: Medindia
Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol
Foods to Avoid to Reduce High Cholesterol
List of food sources that have huge amounts of cholesterol and saturated fats bad for health. Cholesterol-rich foods article briefs about healthy eating tips, exercise, weight management.

Lipid Profile
Lipid Profile
Lipid profile or lipid panel is a collection of blood tests that help to calculate the levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and phospholipids in our blood. By measuring the values of different types of lipid, we can assess a person's risk of developing heart disease and pave the way to prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment.
