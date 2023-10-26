Do Not Ignore Low Cholesterol Levels

- Cholesterol, whether too high or too low, poses health risks
- Low cholesterol levels can cause mood disorders, reduced brain function, and increased disease risk
- Personalized health management and regular check-ups are vital for maintaining recommended cholesterol levels
Many people are aware of the negative effects of high cholesterol and are taking steps to manage and reduce it to protect their heart health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Cholesterol Levels
Go to source). However, it is critical to realize that severely low cholesterol levels can also be harmful (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Low cholesterol is associated with mortality from stroke, heart disease, and cancer: the Jichi Medical School Cohort Study
Go to source). Cholesterol is required for the efficient functioning of the body, including the generation of hormones and cell membranes. When levels go too low, it can cause a variety of health problems, including reduced brain function, mood disorders, and an increased risk of certain diseases such as depression and even cancer. Striking the proper cholesterol balance is critical, as both extremes, whether too high or low, can pose health hazards.
It emphasizes the necessity of personalized health management and regular check-ups to keep cholesterol levels within the recommended range for overall well-being.
Striking the Balance Between High and Low CholesterolAnjali Mukerjee offers helpful advice on how to maintain a healthy diet and cholesterol levels. In a recent piece, she stated that, while the detrimental effects of high cholesterol levels are well-known, strong data supporting the benefits of lowering high cholesterol, particularly for people with heart disease and stroke. However, the concern is if having low cholesterol can potentially lead to health problems.
Dangers of Low Cholesterol LevelsShe emphasizes that many people are unaware that low cholesterol levels, notably those below 120 milligrams per deciliter, can cause a variety of health problems such as despair, anxiety, intense melancholy, muscle weakness, low vitamin D levels, and an increased risk of certain malignancies.
Tips to Maintain Cholesterol LevelsSome lifestyle practices alone can help to maintain healthy cholesterol levels (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Lifestyle Change Alone Sufficient to Lower Cholesterol in Male Patient With Moderately Elevated Cholesterol: A Case Report
Go to source):
Diet:Choose meals abundant in fiber, healthy fats, and omega-3 fatty acids. Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats.
Weight:To improve cholesterol levels, maintain a healthy weight.
Exercise:Get at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week.
Stop smoking:Smoking reduces HDL cholesterol and causes blood vessel damage. Quitting is advantageous.
Reduce alcohol consumption:Drink alcohol in moderation to avoid increasing triglycerides.
Medicine:Your doctor may recommend cholesterol-lowering medicine in some circumstances.
Regular check-ups:Regular medical check-ups might help you monitor your cholesterol levels.
Stress reduction:Use stress-reduction practices such as meditation and yoga.
Reduce your intake of processed foods:Choose whole, unprocessed foods over highly processed options.
Hydration:Stay hydrated for overall health, which helps with cholesterol control indirectly.
Medication:If lifestyle adjustments are insufficient, your doctor may prescribe medication.
Source: Medindia
