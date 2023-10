Do Not Ignore Low Cholesterol Levels

Striking the Balance Between High and Low Cholesterol

Dangers of Low Cholesterol Levels

Some people may be unaware that they are having these symptoms, while others may be severely affected. As a result, it is critical to recognize and treat this issue. This emphasizes the significance of moderation and balance in obtaining optimal health. Neither overly high nor excessively low cholesterol is beneficial. Maintaining cholesterol levels between 160 and 190 milligrams per deciliter, as well as maintaining LDL or bad cholesterol below 100, is thought to be important for overall health.

Tips to Maintain Cholesterol Levels Some lifestyle practices alone can help to maintain healthy cholesterol levels ( Diet: Choose meals abundant in fiber, healthy fats, and omega-3 fatty acids. Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats.

Choose meals abundant in fiber, healthy fats, and omega-3 fatty acids. Limit your intake of saturated and trans fats. Weight: To improve cholesterol levels, maintain a healthy weight.

To improve cholesterol levels, maintain a healthy weight. Exercise: Get at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week.

Get at least 150 minutes of physical activity per week. Stop smoking: Smoking reduces HDL cholesterol and causes blood vessel damage. Quitting is advantageous.

Smoking reduces HDL cholesterol and causes blood vessel damage. Quitting is advantageous. Reduce alcohol consumption: Drink alcohol in moderation to avoid increasing triglycerides.

Drink alcohol in moderation to avoid increasing triglycerides. Medicine: Your doctor may recommend cholesterol-lowering medicine in some circumstances.

Your doctor may recommend cholesterol-lowering medicine in some circumstances. Regular check-ups: Regular medical check-ups might help you monitor your cholesterol levels.

Regular medical check-ups might help you monitor your cholesterol levels. Stress reduction: Use stress-reduction practices such as meditation and yoga.

Use stress-reduction practices such as meditation and yoga. Reduce your intake of processed foods: Choose whole, unprocessed foods over highly processed options.

Choose whole, unprocessed foods over highly processed options. Hydration: Stay hydrated for overall health, which helps with cholesterol control indirectly.

Stay hydrated for overall health, which helps with cholesterol control indirectly. Medication: If lifestyle adjustments are insufficient, your doctor may prescribe medication.

Advertisement

References : Cholesterol Levels - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31194434/) Low cholesterol is associated with mortality from stroke, heart disease, and cancer: the Jichi Medical School Cohort Study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21160131/) Lifestyle Change Alone Sufficient to Lower Cholesterol in Male Patient With Moderately Elevated Cholesterol: A Case Report - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30800020/)

Source: Medindia Some people may be unaware that they are having these symptoms, while others may be severely affected. As a result, it is critical to recognize and treat this issue. This emphasizes the significance of moderation and balance in obtaining optimal health. Neither overly high nor excessively low cholesterol is beneficial. Maintaining cholesterol levels between 160 and 190 milligrams per deciliter, as well as maintaining LDL or bad cholesterol below 100, is thought to be important for overall health.Some lifestyle practices alone can help to maintain healthy cholesterol levels ( 3 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Lifestyle Change Alone Sufficient to Lower Cholesterol in Male Patient With Moderately Elevated Cholesterol: A Case Report



Go to source ):Source: Medindia

It emphasizes the necessity of personalized health management and regular check-ups to keep cholesterol levels within the recommended range for overall well-being.Anjali Mukerjee offers helpful advice on how to maintain a healthy diet and cholesterol levels. In a recent piece, she stated that, while the detrimental effects of high cholesterol levels are well-known, strong data supporting the benefits of lowering high cholesterol, particularly for people with heart disease and stroke . However, the concern is if having low cholesterol can potentially lead to health problems.She emphasizes that many people are unaware that low cholesterol levels, notably those below 120 milligrams per deciliter, can cause a variety of health problems such as despair, anxiety, intense melancholy, muscle weakness, low vitamin D levels, and an increased risk of certain malignancies.