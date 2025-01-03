Early Detection of Kidney Rejection Using Donor DNA Monitoring

Donor DNA monitoring detects kidney rejection early, enabling timely treatment and better transplant outcomes.
- dd-cfDNA monitoring diagnoses rejection earlier than clinical biopsies
- Early detection allows timely treatment to prevent graft loss
- Larger studies are needed to confirm these findings
Donor DNA Monitoring Permits Earlier Diagnosis of Antibody-Mediated Kidney Rejection
Go to source). The trial involved 40 KTR who developed de novo donor-specific anti-HLA antibodies (dnDSA) but no prior protocol renal biopsy-proven AMR. Participants were divided into two groups: an intervention group, in which the biopsy was based on the dd-cfDNA concentration higher than 50cp/mL, and the control group in which the biopsy was performed under clinical indications. All desired the eGFR at least 20 mL/min/1.73m² at the baseline, though this rate meanwhile was worsening in some groups of patients.
Early Diagnosis of Antibody-Mediated Rejection with Donor DNA MonitoringThirteen patients in each group underwent biopsies over a 12-month period. Antibody-mediated rejection occurred in 7 patients in the intervention group and 5 in the control group. Indeed, the diagnosis was done at a relatively earlier time in the interventional arm compared to the control arm with a median of 2.8 months as compared to 14.5 months.
Dr Akifova and her team stressed that biopsy at the time of clinical suspicion more commonly yields chronic rejection and stem fibrotic alterations. On the other hand, protocol biopsies for dnDSA usually do not provide clear findings. Thus, monitoring of dd-cfDNA has a high accuracy of 77% for positive prediction and 85% for negative prediction of ABMR, which allows using it as an antecedent tool for detection of rejection.
Implications for Patient CareEarly rejection, within a therapeutic window, may be corrected, hence avoiding patient loss through graft failure. New strategies under development include the CD38 monoclonal antibody, felzartamab, which may improve the therapy.
Altogether, this trial provides encouraging experience that dd-cfDNA may help transform the post-transplant management by detecting AMR earlier and more effectively.
