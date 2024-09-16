Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, September 16). Data Shows Cell-Free DNA Test Predicts Colorectal Cancer Survival . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 16, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/data-shows-cell-free-dna-test-predicts-colorectal-cancer-survival-217255-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "Data Shows Cell-Free DNA Test Predicts Colorectal Cancer Survival". Medindia. Sep 16, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/data-shows-cell-free-dna-test-predicts-colorectal-cancer-survival-217255-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "Data Shows Cell-Free DNA Test Predicts Colorectal Cancer Survival". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/data-shows-cell-free-dna-test-predicts-colorectal-cancer-survival-217255-1.htm. (accessed Sep 16, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. Data Shows Cell-Free DNA Test Predicts Colorectal Cancer Survival. Medindia, viewed Sep 16, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/data-shows-cell-free-dna-test-predicts-colorectal-cancer-survival-217255-1.htm.