Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, September 16). World Patient Safety Day 2024: Importance of Accurate Diagnosis . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 16, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-patient-safety-day-2024-importance-of-accurate-diagnosis-217254-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "World Patient Safety Day 2024: Importance of Accurate Diagnosis". Medindia. Sep 16, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-patient-safety-day-2024-importance-of-accurate-diagnosis-217254-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "World Patient Safety Day 2024: Importance of Accurate Diagnosis". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-patient-safety-day-2024-importance-of-accurate-diagnosis-217254-1.htm. (accessed Sep 16, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. World Patient Safety Day 2024: Importance of Accurate Diagnosis. Medindia, viewed Sep 16, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-patient-safety-day-2024-importance-of-accurate-diagnosis-217254-1.htm.