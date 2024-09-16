Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Navapriya S. (2024, September 16). CAR T-Cell Therapy: FDA Warning on Secondary Cancer Risks . Medindia. Retrieved on Sep 16, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/car-t-cell-therapy-fda-warning-on-secondary-cancer-risks-217252-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Navapriya S. "CAR T-Cell Therapy: FDA Warning on Secondary Cancer Risks". Medindia. Sep 16, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/car-t-cell-therapy-fda-warning-on-secondary-cancer-risks-217252-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Navapriya S. "CAR T-Cell Therapy: FDA Warning on Secondary Cancer Risks". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/car-t-cell-therapy-fda-warning-on-secondary-cancer-risks-217252-1.htm. (accessed Sep 16, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Navapriya S. 2024. CAR T-Cell Therapy: FDA Warning on Secondary Cancer Risks. Medindia, viewed Sep 16, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/car-t-cell-therapy-fda-warning-on-secondary-cancer-risks-217252-1.htm.