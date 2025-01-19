Ayurveda Offers Hope for Alzheimer`s Disease Treatment

Ayurveda meets science! Discover how Lasunadya Ghrita and synthetic peptides pave the way for Alzheimer's breakthroughs.

Highlights: Lasunadya Ghrita (LG), an Ayurvedic remedy, shows promise in breaking down toxic amyloid proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease

LG outperforms synthetic peptides in disaggregating amyloid-prone proteins into non-toxic, degradable molecules

The study highlights a collaborative approach integrating Ayurveda and science for tackling neurodegenerative disorders

Did you know?

Lasunadya Ghrita, an ancient remedy, shows groundbreaking potential in fighting Alzheimer's by breaking down amyloid proteins. #alzheimersresearch #ayurveda #medindia’

Lasunadya Ghrita, an ancient remedy, shows groundbreaking potential in fighting Alzheimer's by breaking down amyloid proteins. #alzheimersresearch #ayurveda #medindia’

Ayurvedic Compound Lasunadya Ghrita Combats Amyloid Aggregation

Integrated Approach for Alzheimer's Treatment

Peptide-Based Strategies: Combating Alzheimer’s Amyloid β Aggregation through Ergonomic Design and Fibril Disruption https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.biochem.4c00371 Enhancing amyloid beta inhibition and disintegration by natural compounds: A study utilizing spectroscopy, microscopy and cell biology, Biophysical Chemistry (Ranit Pariary, Gourav Shome, Tista Dutta, Anuradha Roy, Anup Kumar Misra, Kuladip Jana, Sanjeev Rastogi, Dulal Senapati, Atin Kumar Mandal, Anirban Bhunia, Enhancing amyloid beta inhibition and disintegration by natural compounds: A study utilizing spectroscopy, microscopy and cell biology, Biophysical Chemistry, Volume 313, 2024, 107291, ISSN 0301-4622, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bpc.2024.107291. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0301462224001200))

Advertisement

Promise for Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and other related conditions has been offered by a study that provides a multifaceted strategy for treating many neurodegenerative disorders.Amyloid proteins and peptides play important roles in a variety of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease. Synthetically developed tiny molecules/show potential for inhibiting several types of amyloidosis.Professor Anirban Bhunia and his team at the Bose Institute in Kolkata, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, used two separate tactics. First, they use chemically produced peptides to inhibit amyloid beta aggregation. Second, they repurpose a substance known as Lasunadya Ghrita (LG) from Ayurveda, an ancient kind of Indian medicine that has previously been demonstrated to be effective in treating depression-related mental diseases.LG's non-toxic chemicals and components have been repurposed to combat Aβ aggregation. The water extract of these compounds, known as LGWE, not only interrupted the fibrillation process during the elongation phase, but also hindered the production of oligomers in the early stages of the fibrillation pathway. Surprisingly, these chemicals outperformed chemically engineered peptides in breaking down amyloid aggregates into non-toxic, smaller degradable molecules, indicating a novel role in disaggregating amyloid-prone proteins.In a recent paper published in the prestigious journal(ACS), Professor Bhunia from Bose Institute, along with his collaborators from the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP) Kolkata and IIT-Guwahati, reported that the chemically designed peptides are non-toxic, serum-stable, and effective in inhibiting and disaggregating amyloid proteins, particularly Aβ 40/42 (1). Furthermore, Professor Bhunia, in collaboration with Ayurvedic expert Professor Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi from the State Ayurvedic College and Hospital at Lucknow University, and other researchers from the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, demonstrated how natural compounds can inhibit and break amyloid beta more effectively than chemically designed peptides. Their findings were published in the prestigious journal(Elsevier) (2).This study gives hope to people suffering from Alzheimer's disease and underlines the possibility of Ayurveda, or ancient Indian traditional medicine, as a feasible treatment for complicated neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's. It may encourage greater research into natural therapies, thereby enhancing the quality of life for persons suffering from dementia.Source-Medindia