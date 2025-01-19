About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Ayurveda Offers Hope for Alzheimer's Disease Treatment

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 19 2025 7:19 PM

Ayurveda meets science! Discover how Lasunadya Ghrita and synthetic peptides pave the way for Alzheimer's breakthroughs.

Ayurveda Offers Hope for Alzheimer`s Disease Treatment
Highlights:
  • Lasunadya Ghrita (LG), an Ayurvedic remedy, shows promise in breaking down toxic amyloid proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease
  • LG outperforms synthetic peptides in disaggregating amyloid-prone proteins into non-toxic, degradable molecules
  • The study highlights a collaborative approach integrating Ayurveda and science for tackling neurodegenerative disorders
Promise for Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and other related conditions has been offered by a study that provides a multifaceted strategy for treating many neurodegenerative disorders.
Amyloid proteins and peptides play important roles in a variety of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's disease. Synthetically developed tiny molecules/show potential for inhibiting several types of amyloidosis.

Ayurvedic Compound Lasunadya Ghrita Combats Amyloid Aggregation

Professor Anirban Bhunia and his team at the Bose Institute in Kolkata, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, used two separate tactics. First, they use chemically produced peptides to inhibit amyloid beta aggregation. Second, they repurpose a substance known as Lasunadya Ghrita (LG) from Ayurveda, an ancient kind of Indian medicine that has previously been demonstrated to be effective in treating depression-related mental diseases.

LG's non-toxic chemicals and components have been repurposed to combat Aβ aggregation. The water extract of these compounds, known as LGWE, not only interrupted the fibrillation process during the elongation phase, but also hindered the production of oligomers in the early stages of the fibrillation pathway. Surprisingly, these chemicals outperformed chemically engineered peptides in breaking down amyloid aggregates into non-toxic, smaller degradable molecules, indicating a novel role in disaggregating amyloid-prone proteins.

Integrated Approach for Alzheimer's Treatment

In a recent paper published in the prestigious journal Biochemistry (ACS), Professor Bhunia from Bose Institute, along with his collaborators from the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP) Kolkata and IIT-Guwahati, reported that the chemically designed peptides are non-toxic, serum-stable, and effective in inhibiting and disaggregating amyloid proteins, particularly Aβ 40/42 (1). Furthermore, Professor Bhunia, in collaboration with Ayurvedic expert Professor Dr. Sanjeev Rastogi from the State Ayurvedic College and Hospital at Lucknow University, and other researchers from the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, demonstrated how natural compounds can inhibit and break amyloid beta more effectively than chemically designed peptides. Their findings were published in the prestigious journal Biophysical Chemistry (Elsevier) (2).

This study gives hope to people suffering from Alzheimer's disease and underlines the possibility of Ayurveda, or ancient Indian traditional medicine, as a feasible treatment for complicated neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's. It may encourage greater research into natural therapies, thereby enhancing the quality of life for persons suffering from dementia.

References:
  1. Peptide-Based Strategies: Combating Alzheimer’s Amyloid β Aggregation through Ergonomic Design and Fibril Disruption https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.biochem.4c00371
  2. Enhancing amyloid beta inhibition and disintegration by natural compounds: A study utilizing spectroscopy, microscopy and cell biology, Biophysical Chemistry (Ranit Pariary, Gourav Shome, Tista Dutta, Anuradha Roy, Anup Kumar Misra, Kuladip Jana, Sanjeev Rastogi, Dulal Senapati, Atin Kumar Mandal, Anirban Bhunia, Enhancing amyloid beta inhibition and disintegration by natural compounds: A study utilizing spectroscopy, microscopy and cell biology, Biophysical Chemistry, Volume 313, 2024, 107291, ISSN 0301-4622, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bpc.2024.107291. (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0301462224001200))


Source-Medindia
