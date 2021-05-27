International Day of Action for Women’s Health - 'Ensuring Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights Remains Essential'

said Hillary Clinton, an American politician. Women's health and their rights have been the two big things that are left unnoticed most of the time.
How and When Did it Start? Women healthcare communities
started to observe this day since 1987, on which it was declared to celebrate May 28 as the International Day of Action for Women's Health by the Latin American and Caribbean Women's Health Network (LACWHN) during an International Women's Health Meeting in Costa Rica. Along with LACWHN, Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), a global network worked hard in fore fronting the campaign activities globally. "Calls for Action" on May 28th
Since the inaugural launch of the International Day of Action for Women's Health in 1987, many campaigns have been conducted by the combined efforts of LACWHN and WGNRR including yearly collaborative "Calls for Action", each year focusing on a particular topic related to women's health.
The most important topics included are: What Pandemic did to Women?
Since 2019, COVID-19
has been portraying how poor healthcare facilities affect a country's majority irrespective of age and financial status. It impacted the overall health and well-being, especially the women's who live in the global south. Strategies adopted to control COVID-19
took a toll on women.
Many girl students got deprived of formal education and other learning opportunities owing to the uncertainty regarding the reopening of schools and universities. Lockdowns and curfews made existing healthcare facilities unavailable for women
from working-class and marginalized populations. Several countries reported harassment of women
and LGBTQIA+ by police personnel.
The long-standing social and gender inequalities which have been prevailing in education and healthcare sectors were exposed and they diminished women's rights
to life, health, bodily autonomy, equality. Theme for 2021
The theme of the International Day of Action for Women's Health, 2021 is "Women's Health Matters: Ending the Inequality Pandemic and Ensuring SRHR Remains Essential!"
Many activities are being suggested including creating podcasts, being active on social media, and using the hashtags #WomensHealthMatters #EndInequalityPandemic #SRHRisEssential
, organizing art contests and concerts online, and holding virtual media forums and public meetings.
Besides these activities, what should we actually do to end gender inequality and promote sexual and reproductive health and rights?References :
