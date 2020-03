International Women’s Day: Let’s Build a Gender Equal World

Objectives of International Women's Day

Ending gender-based violence

Expediting women's justice delivered by courts of law

Formulating sexual and reproductive health rights

Encouraging feminist leadership and action

Promoting technology and innovations for gender equality

History of International Women's Day

'Purple' signifies dignity

'Green' signifies hope

'White' signifies purity

Theme for International Women's Day 2020

Disparities in Gender Equality: Facts & Figures

2.7 billion women are deprived of jobs considered to be exclusively for men

Women's income is 23 percent lesser than that of men worldwide

24 percent of parliamentary seats are occupied by women worldwide

1 in 3 women have experienced physical or sexual violence worldwide

200 million women and girls have suffered from genital mutilation worldwide

There are only 10 female Heads of State and 13 female Heads of Government worldwide

Women constitute only 7 percent of all CEOs in the Fortune 500 list

Domestic/unpaid work is carried out by women and girls in 80 percent of households in developing countries

Only 53 out of more than 900 Nobel Laureates are women since the inception of the Nobel Prize in 1901

In 1903, Marie Curie was the first woman to be awarded the Nobel Prize

Marie Curie is the only woman in history to receive the Nobel Prize twice

Only 37 percent of media stories are written by female journalists

Kathryn Bigelow is the only woman to win an Oscar for Best Director in the 92-year history of the Oscar Awards

Only 2.2 percent of female athletes participated in the first Modern Olympic Games held in 1900

Ways to Celebrate Women's Achievements on International Women's Day

Recognize Women's Contribution to Science and Technology: Women's contribution to scientific discoveries and technological innovations should be duly recognized and rewarded

Women's contribution to scientific discoveries and technological innovations should be duly recognized and rewarded Applaud Equality for Women Athletes: Women athletes should be applauded for their achievements and given equal status with male athletes with regard to pay, sponsorship and visibility

Women athletes should be applauded for their achievements and given equal status with male athletes with regard to pay, sponsorship and visibility Create Inclusive Workplaces So Women Can Thrive: Inclusive and conducive workplaces should be created to help women thrive by increasing their ability to innovate, lead, and uplift their colleagues

Inclusive and conducive workplaces should be created to help women thrive by increasing their ability to innovate, lead, and uplift their colleagues Encourage Women to Achieve Financial Stability: Women should be encouraged to attain financial stability and become independent, so that they are not a burden to others

Women should be encouraged to attain financial stability and become independent, so that they are not a burden to others Empower Women Through Health Education: Women should be empowered through adequate health education so that they are capable of making informed choices about their own health and that of their children

Women should be empowered through adequate health education so that they are capable of making informed choices about their own health and that of their children Honor Women's Creativity: Women displaying creativity in their respective fields should be encouraged by showcasing their work in public forums and be honored for their contributions

Conclusion

The celebrations are not confined to any particular country, organization, charity, academic institution, or women's group. It encompasses all categories collectively everywhere.In this regard, Gloria Steinem, an internationally renowned feminist, journalist and women's rights activist, once said:The main objectives of International Women's Day include the following:International Women's Day has been observed for over a century. At the beginning of the 20century, women's oppression and inequality in all spheres of society reached a peak, which resulted in widespread protests that led to the establishment of International Women's Day in 1908.The idea for having an annual celebration exclusively dedicated to women's rights and gender equality, came from a woman named Clara Zetkin, who was the Leader of the 'Women's Office' for the Social Democratic Party in Germany. The celebrations officially began in the year 1911, supported by over one million people. Since then, the International Women's Day celebrations have continued to grow from strength to strength throughout the world.Historically speaking, the awareness colors for International Women's Day - 'Purple', 'Green' and 'White' - signify different aspects of womanhood.These awareness colors were adopted way back in 1908, when the celebrations first began.The theme proposed by the United Nations (UN) for the 2020 International Women's Day celebrations isThe UN'sincludes individuals of every gender, age, ethnicity, race, religion and country in order to reach the goal of creating a gender-equal world eventually.This year's theme is based on the notion of 'Collective Individuality', meaning that when 'individuals' act 'collectively', they can make a difference to society. Therefore, with collective action, it may be possible to create a gender equal world. This is why the hashtag #EachforEqual has been chosen for this year's celebrations.Some of the ways to celebrate the achievements of women in various fields are briefly highlighted below:An equal world is an enabled world. Time has come to fight bias, challenge stereotypes, expand perceptions, and improve conditions for the upliftment of women's status in society. We need to make a difference by thinking globally and acting locally.Source: Medindia