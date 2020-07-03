International Women’s Day: Let’s Build a Gender Equal World

Highlights:

International Women’s Day is celebrated across the world on 8 th March every year

March every year It creates awareness about the importance of women’s rights for preventing injustice against women

It also celebrates the lives of women achievers in various fields of human endeavor

International Women's Dayis celebrated on 8th March every year and pays tribute to all women across the globe. The celebrations focus on gender parity, unity, reflection, advocacy and action - all dedicated for the betterment of the lives of countless exploited and deprived women worldwide. It also celebrates the achievements of women in all spheres of life - social, economic, cultural, scientific, and political, among others.

