How to Manage Cholesterol and Glucose Levels During Covid-19?

Natural antioxidants may help keep your sugar levels and cholesterol levels in control. These two are the major risk factors for being severely affected with Covid-19, reveal health experts.



Diabetic patients' risk of contracting the virus is not higher but they can have severe complications.

‘Gamma-Oryzanol was recognized as a nutraceutical and a natural antioxidant to reduce high blood cholesterol by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).’

Gamma-oryzanol, a mixture of antioxidant compounds in the bran's oil fraction, is also scientifically proven to play a role in reducing sugar and blood cholesterol levels, among other health-promoting benefits.



"It is important to keep sugar levels in control through medication, diet and lifestyle modification. Gamma Oryzanol is a natural antioxidant present in rice bran. Gamma-oryzanol is useful for controlling elevated sugar levels along with this it is also known to boost metabolic rate," said Charu Dua, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics at Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, in a statement.



Covid also affects people with heart and its related problems more. The biggest risk factor of heart diseases is unhealthy cholesterol levels. So, it is important to keep a track of your lipid profile and maintain healthy cholesterol levels.



Gamma oryzanol contains properties that lowers bad cholesterol and increases the concentration of good cholesterol, the doctors said.



"For good heart health, keeping high cholesterol levels in check is really important. Gamma oryzanol also helps in preventing heart attack by preventing platelet aggregation. So maintaining healthy cholesterol levels during Covid times is important," said Praveen Chandra, Head of Department, Interventional Cardiology, Medanta-The Medicity, Gurugram.



Gamma-Oryzanol was recently recognized as a nutraceutical and a natural antioxidant to reduce high blood cholesterol by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.







Source: IANS a mixture of antioxidant compounds in the bran's oil fraction, is also scientifically proven to play a role in reducing sugar and blood cholesterol levels, among other health-promoting benefits.said Charu Dua, Head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics at Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi, in a statement.Covid also affects people with heart and its related problems more. The biggest risk factor of heart diseases is unhealthy cholesterol levels. So, it is important to keep a track of your lipid profile and maintain healthy cholesterol levels.Gamma oryzanol contains properties that lowers bad cholesterol and increases the concentration of good cholesterol, the doctors said.said Praveen Chandra, Head of Department, Interventional Cardiology, Medanta-The Medicity, Gurugram.Gamma-Oryzanol was recently recognized as a nutraceutical and a natural antioxidant to reduce high blood cholesterol by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.Source: IANS

It is because in diabetic patients the immune system is already compromised, which makes it easier for viruses to thrive in the body amidst high blood glucose levels. The risk exists for people suffering from both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes.