by Hannah Joy on  May 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Eating processed meat and refined carbs for dinner increases your risk for heart disease
  • However, consuming a plant-based diet for dinner lowers your risk by 10%
  • Therefore, eat a heart-healthy diet with more whole carbohydrates like vegetables and grains and less meat to ward off cardiovascular disease

Plant-based Dinner Lowers Heart Disease Risk by 10 Percent
Eating a plant-based diet for dinner rather than refined carbs or fatty meats can reduce your risk of heart disease, reveals a nationwide study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Cardiovascular diseases like congestive heart failure, heart attack and stroke are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

Eating lots of saturated fat, processed meats and added sugars can raise your cholesterol and increase your risk of heart disease.


Eating a heart-healthy diet with more whole carbohydrates like vegetables and grains and less meat can significantly offset the risk of cardiovascular disease.

"Meal timing along with food quality are important factors to consider when looking for ways to lower your risk of heart disease. Our study found people who eat a plant-based dinner with more whole carbs and unsaturated fats reduced their risk of heart disease by ten percent," said study author Ying Li of the Harbin Medical University in Harbin, China.

"It's always recommended to eat a healthy diet, especially for those at high risk for heart disease, but we found that eating meat and refined carbs for breakfast instead of dinner was associated with a lower risk."

The researchers studied 27,911 U.S. adults' data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) and analyzed dietary information collected during interviews with the participants over two non-consecutive days.

They examined the association between eating different fats, carbohydrates and proteins at breakfast or dinner with participants' rates of heart disease.

The analysis found eating a plant-based dinner reduced heart disease risk by ten percent.



Source: Eurekalert

