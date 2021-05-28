World Digestive Health Day – Obesity, An On-going Pandemic

using weight-for-height. It is calculated as a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of his height in meters (kg/m2).
In 2016, 1.9 billion adults (18 years and older) worldwide were overweight, among which 650 million (13%) are obese,
which is the reason for increased comorbidities and deaths
.
History and World Digestive Health Day
World Digestive Health Day
was created in 2003 to honor the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the World Gastroenterology Organisation (WGO).
The specific campaign focus is initiated by the WGO every year for World Digestive Health Day, which highlights the early management of obesity
this year.
Worldwide, public health campaigns are conducted through more than 116 WGO Member Societies which reach over 50,000 individuals worldwide, WGO Training Centers, Regional Affiliate Associations, and other WGO global partners
intending to translate research into clinical practice and facilitate communication between physicians, allied health professionals, healthcare payers, and the public.
Sessions like scientific programs, hands-on workshops, oral and poster presentations, and exhibitions
are delivered to provide an opportunity for professionals in the field and related disciplines to learn the advancements and actively engage in this rapidly embellishing field.
Online support can be extended to WDHD and Obesity using the hashtags #WDHD2021 and #obesityawareness #Obesityanongoingpandemic
WGO encourages the support of WDHD worldwide
to warrant its continued progress in creating awareness of the optimal care of the gastrointestinal system and its disorders worldwide.
Obesity and World Digestive Health Day
With the global perspective and support from the Steering Committee in collaboration with WGO and IFSO Member Societies, the multi-faceted WDHD 2021 campaign ensures that patients understand how obesity affects one's daily life and its importance in one's health.
They also introduce apt dietary and lifestyle
advice and appropriate investigations and treatment, referring to their condition and circumstances. And also distribute educational material worldwide via a variety of panels; in multiple languages.
Facts on Obesity
- As per the data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), 2013-2014, more than 1 in 3 adults were considered to have obesity and 1 in 13 adults with extreme obesity.
- It is estimated that obesity has nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016 globally with 39% of adults being overweight in 2016 and 38 million children (below the age of 5) were overweight or obese in 2019.
- Overweight and obesity are linked to more deaths worldwide than underweight.
- Obesity is a major element of cardiovascular diseases (especially heart disease and stroke), which were the leading cause of death in 2012.
- A simple energy disproportion between calories consumed and calories expended may induce obesity. Hence obesity is a preventable condition.
- Dietary and physical activity modifications might help manage obesity.
