International Women’s Day 2021: Choose to Challenge

to celebrate the amazing efforts made by women and girls around the world to shape an equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and also highlight the gaps that remain.
‘Research shows that 110 years after the first International Women’s Day, women still face significant barriers to accessing leadership.’
COVID-19 has increased the inequalities faced by girls and women every day. This year's theme aims to amplify their voices and experiences.
Research by the International Women's Development Agency found that even after 110 years since the first International Women's Day, women still face significant cultural, socio-economic and political barriers to accessing leadership.
A recent report by the UN Secretary-General also revealed that women are still underrepresented in public life and decision-making.
Only 24.9% of national parliamentarians are women even though women are Heads of State or Government in 22 countries. Gender equality among Heads of Government will take another 130 years, if this continues.
Globally, women get paid 11% less than men even though they are at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19,
as front-line and health sector workers, scientists, doctors, and caregivers. An analysis of COVID-19 task teams from 87 countries found only 3.5% of them had gender parity.
Some of the most efficient and exemplary responses to the COVID-19 pandemic were led by women, case in point, Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand Prime Minister.
She has been hailed around the world for her government's quick action on the pandemic with an early lockdown, which has helped New Zealand avoid the mass infections and deaths. Yet, women under 30 are less than 1% of parliamentarians worldwide.
Increasing women's access to leadership roles is an important step towards a more equal COVID-19 world.
#ChooseToChallenge
The Choose to Challenge campaign
is a call to action to choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality, choose to seek out, celebrate women's achievements, and collectively help create an inclusive world.
To participate, raise your hand high to show you commit to choose to challenge and call out inequality.
Strike the 'Choose To Challenge' pose and share on social media using #ChooseToChallenge #IWD2021 to encourage further people to commit to helping forge an inclusive world.
How Can You Help?
"On International Women's Day we remember that as long as one woman faces discrimination, harassment, inequality or oppression, we all do." - International Women's Development Agency
- Attend a virtual IWD event
- Take the #ChoosetoChallenge pledge
- Get educated - Start the conversation
- Educate your friends - Be an advocate
- Be deliberate in your choices - Build an environment that values women's contributions
- Donate to your favorite feminist cause
- Choose to challenge inequity
