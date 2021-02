International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation

What Promotes this Practice?

Actions Taken Towards FGM

What Steps Need to be Taken Now?

People can participate on social media using the hashtag #Act2EndFGM!Short term complications of the act include shock, excessive bleeding, infections, severe pain, STDs , and difficulty in urination, whereas the long term consequences include complications during childbirth , infertility, menstrual abnormalities , and genital cyst formations, all of which affect their sexual and reproductive health and mental health. Gender inequalities and power imbalances between men and women sustained by limited opportunities for girls and women to realize their rights and full potential pave the way for this brutal practice.FGM is an extreme form of discrimination against women, reflecting deep-rooted gender inequality.UNFPA and UNICEF lead the most extensive global program to promote the elimination of female genital mutilation since 2008. This program focuses on 17 countries in Africa and the Middle East, at the same time supporting regional and global initiatives.More than 2.8 million people have participated in public declarations of FGM elimination. The number of communities establishing surveillance structures to track girls doubled and protected 213,774 girls from facing this practice.However, the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 has resulted in a negative slope in this movement's growth. It has led to the disruption of Sustainable Development Goals target 5.3 of the UN to eliminate all harmful practices, including female genital mutilation.said UN Secretary General António GuterresWhile previously, the. In response, the UN has adapted interventions to ensure that FGM is integrated with the humanitarian and post-crisis response.Healthcare providers have also acted as powerful agents for service and change in their communities by offering preventive services at the primary care level and ensuring the highest quality care possible for women and girls who have undergone FGM.WHO and HRP Research are working with national research institutions in Guinea, Kenya, and Somalia to study the effectiveness of health systems for FGM prevention and care package, including interactive training for nurses and midwives to build skills for providing person-centered communication on FGM prevention.According to theThis puts a significant financial burden on health systems and national budgets, especially in countries with FGM rates greater than 10%. Eliminating this harmful practice is crucial to global efforts to build back stronger.Steps need to be taken at many levels, from dialogue and action to engage families and communities, to protection and care services for girls and women, laws and enforcement, and political commitment at the local, regional, national, and international levels to eradicate FGM.To promote the elimination of female genital mutilation, coordinated and systematic efforts are needed. They must engage whole communities and focus on human rights, gender equality, sexual education, and attention to the needs of women and girls who suffer from its consequences.Source: Medindia