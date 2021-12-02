Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day: Sexual Health Education

From discussing the horrors of genital mutilation and why it needs to stop to more open conversations on the sexual health between partners, this day encourages awareness of various subject avenues.
openly is considered taboo, due to which many health issues go unnoticed for years. The celebration of this day aims to make this subject a much more comfortable topic to discuss.
Sex education
on what to expect and safe sex are the main health promotion components, as STIs remain a significant health concern. There are various sexual health issues like HIV
, AIDS, other sexually transmitted diseases, and reproductive tract infections (RTIs) that affect millions of people across India.
Lack of awareness and proper guidance on sexuality and reproductive health make adolescents more vulnerable to sexual exploitation, early unintended pregnancy
, STDs, and other health physical and mental issues.
Many patients are hesitant to talk about sexual health with their doctors due to embarrassment or lack of knowledge on the topic. Even health care professionals don't introduce the topic to their patients, resulting in their patients feeling unrecognized and unserved.
Other various issues that still exist in these liberated times include -
Actions Taken Towards Sexual and Reproductive Health
The National Population Stabilization Fund (Janasankhya Sthirata Kosh) has started a helpline to give counseling services and immediate answers on sexual and reproductive health.
The helpline number is 1800-11-6555 and operates daily from 9 am to 11 pm. This helpline also aims to remove misconceptions about sex.
The team consists of health executives and doctors that answer questions on :
- Sexual health concerns
- Sexually transmitted diseases and infections
- Pregnancy, Contraceptives, Infertility, and Abortions
- Puberty and Menopause
- Reproductive systems of males and females.
What Needs To Be addressed?
Contents on sexual and reproductive health education should also address the following :
- Physical and emotional changes associated with puberty
- Behavior towards the opposite gender, gender standards, and moral codes
- Sexual problems, how to identify them, their solutions, and therapy
Tips on Maintaining Intimate Hygiene
- Regular medical checkups for both men and women
- Regular usage of condoms
- Vaccinations
- Post sex cleanup
- Getting tested regularly for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and STIs
Women should practice basic vaginal hygiene rules -avoiding the use of soap and scented products that may alter the pH level.
Source: Medindia