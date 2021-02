World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on 4th February across the globe. This year is the 21st Anniversary of World Cancer Day, which began its journey in 2000. Each year, the celebrations are organized by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).Incidentally, UICC is the world's first international cancer organization. UICC spearheads international advocacy and capacity building campaigns that help unite all stakeholders with the common goal of reducing the global burden of cancer. Since its establishment in 2000, World Cancer Day has made great strides in creating public awareness about cancer, expediting cancer research, developing new innovative treatments, empowering people, and generating stronger political will.

World Cancer Day: Together, All Our Actions Matter!

Aims and Objectives of World Cancer Day

Generation of awareness about cancer

Reduction of the global burden of cancer

Promotion of equity regarding equal access to affordable cancer care

Prioritization of cancer on the global health agenda

History of World Cancer Day

World Cancer Day Theme

The A-B-C of Cancer

The credit goes to the World Health Organization (WHO) for including cancer under the category of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and designating it as one of the top ten health priorities of the 21st century. The categorization of cancer as an NCD has catapulted its importance among the global health community.The major aims of World Cancer Day include the following:Theheld on 4th February 2000 in Paris, France, saw the birth of World Cancer Day. During this Summit, thewas drafted. This is a landmark document that prioritizes access to quality cancer care, expedites cancer research funding, promotes cancer awareness , and supports cancer patients for leading a better quality of life. This Charter was signed on 4th February 2000 by then President of France, Jacques Chirac and then Director-General of UNESCO, Koichio Matsuura. The directives of this Charter has since been adopted by all leading international cancer organizations across the world.The World Cancer Day Theme for the past three years (2019-2021) has been 'Therefore, 2021 is the final year of the 'I Am and I Will' Theme. The past three years have provided a great opportunity to generate global public awareness about this disease through numerous events to bring about a lasting impact on society. This worldwide campaign calls out to all global citizens to take action to weed-out this scourge from the face of the planet. Cancer is a disease that can strike anyone at any time. The underlying cause is a sudden change (mutation) in the genes of cells, which results in their rapid multiplication. These transformed cells are said to be cancerous, as they acquire the ability to spread to nearby tissues and kill them. Sometimes, they can travel to distant sites in the body to cause disease in those previously unaffected tissues and organs. This process is technically termed metastasis.