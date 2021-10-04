by Colleen Fleiss on  April 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • Children may not be as infectious in spreading COVID-19 virus to others
  • Compared with adults, children were less likely to grow virus in culture
  • Child care workers, teachers and support staff may be at lower risk of becoming infected

Children Less Infectious Than Adults With COVID-19 Virus
Children are less likely than adults to transmit SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) to others, revealed a new University of Manitoba-led research published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).

"Our findings have important public health and clinical implications," writes principal investigator Dr. Jared Bullard, associate professor, pediatrics/child health and medical microbiology/infectious diseases, Max Rady College of Medicine, University of Manitoba and associate medical director, Cadham Provincial Laboratory in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

"If younger children are less capable of transmitting infectious virus, daycare, in-person school and cautious extracurricular activities may be safe to continue, with appropriate precautions in place, and with lower risk to child care staff, educators and support staff than initially anticipated."


Fourteen researchers from multiple disciplines at the University of Manitoba, Cadham Provincial Laboratory, Manitoba Health and Seniors Care and the Public Health Agency of Canada's National Microbiology Laboratory analyzed samples from 175 children and 130 adults in Manitoba infected with SARS-CoV-2 to see if there was a difference in infectiousness. Using cell cultures of nasopharyngeal swabs, they investigated viral loads in both groups to determine if children were more infectious.

"As an increasing number of jurisdictions consider whether in-school learning, daycares and extracurricular activities should continue or resume, a better understanding of the relative contributions of children and adolescents to SARS-CoV-2 transmission, when compared with adults, is essential," the authors write.

"This is particularly important given the increased likelihood of asymptomatic infection in this group."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 in the US: Nearly 700K Kids Test COVID-19 Positive
In the United States, nearly 700,000 children have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, revealed a new report.
READ MORE
Study Explains Why Does COVID-19 Appear To Spare Kids?
The key factor as to why coronavirus appears to infect and sicken adults and older people preferentially while seeming to spare younger children has been discovered by researchers.
READ MORE
Children With No Coronavirus Symptoms May Shed Virus For Weeks, Says Study
Kids can shed SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, even if they never develop symptoms or for long after symptoms have cleared, said experts.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosisHeight and Weight-KidsCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake