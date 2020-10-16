COVID-19 in the US: Nearly 700K Kids Test COVID-19 Positive

In the United States, nearly 700,000 children have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, revealed a new report.



A total of 77,073 new child cases were reported from September 24 to October 8, stated a report released by the American Academy of Paediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children. However, states should continue to provide detailed reports on cases, testing, hospitalizations, and mortality by age and race/ethnicity so that the effects of coronavirus on children's health can be documented and monitored," it added.



The United States remains the world's worst-hit country with the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths.



According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday morning, the total number of cases in the country stood at 7,911,497. At the same time, the death toll increased to 216,734.



So far, 697,633 child coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States; children represent 10.7% of all those infected. The overall rate was 927 cases per 100,000 children in the population.