by Colleen Fleiss on  October 16, 2020 at 2:20 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in the US: Nearly 700K Kids Test COVID-19 Positive
In the United States, nearly 700,000 children have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, revealed a new report.

A total of 77,073 new child cases were reported from September 24 to October 8, stated a report released by the American Academy of Paediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

So far, 697,633 child coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States; children represent 10.7% of all those infected. The overall rate was 927 cases per 100,000 children in the population.


Of the total reported hospitalizations, kids accounted for 0.9% to 3.6%, and 0 to 0.23% of all coronavirus deaths.

"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children. However, states should continue to provide detailed reports on cases, testing, hospitalizations, and mortality by age and race/ethnicity so that the effects of coronavirus on children's health can be documented and monitored," it added.

The United States remains the world's worst-hit country with the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Thursday morning, the total number of cases in the country stood at 7,911,497. At the same time, the death toll increased to 216,734.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Children With No Coronavirus Symptoms May Shed Virus For Weeks, Says Study
Kids can shed SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, even if they never develop symptoms or for long after symptoms have cleared, said experts.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Dhaka: 45% of Residents Carry Coronavirus Antibodies
In Dhaka, about 45% of the residents have developed COVID-19 antibodies, stated a new study.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Cases at NYC Public Schools Raised By 67%
The number of COVID-19 cases reported among New York City public school staff and students went up by 67 per cent in the last week, the city's Department of Education said.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsUndescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomyCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake