Google Trends Reveal Surge in ADHD Medications During COVID-19

University of California, Irvine (UCI) researchers have discovered a strong link between online searches for ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) medications and the actual number of prescriptions during the COVID-19 pandemic (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Internet searches for ADHD medications surged during the COVID-19 pandemic
Go to source). The study, led by Dr. Steven Grieco, examined 20 years of Google Trends data, focusing on the period after the pandemic began in January 2020. They noticed a marked increase in searches for ADHD medications that matched the rise in prescriptions reported in other research.
‘Google Trends can help health officials and drug companies quickly spot changes in medication demand to avoid shortages. #ADHD #COVID-19 #drug #medindia’Dr. Grieco noted that Google Trends can be a useful real-time indicator of how many people are using prescription medications, particularly when there is a sudden change in health conditions. This method could be crucial when prescription data isn’t available.
Using Google Trends in ADHD Medication SearchesThe research team employed sophisticated analytical techniques, including cross-correlation analysis and k-medoid clustering, to identify trends and subtrends in the search data. They also performed seasonal trend analysis for 187 disorders and 113 medication keywords, providing a comprehensive view of public interest in various health conditions and treatments.
One of the most intriguing aspects of the study was the strong correlation (r = 0.876) between Google Trends searches for ADHD medications and actual prescription rates from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (MEPS) database. This correlation held up until the onset of the pandemic, after which MEPS data was no longer available.
The study raises several important questions for future exploration:
- How might this approach be scaled up and refined to cover a wider range of health topics?
- Could real-time predictions of prescription drug usage help prevent shortages like the Adderall shortage announced by the FDA in October 2022?
- What are the long-term implications of increased public interest in and usage of ADHD medications post-pandemic?
- How can public health departments, drug manufacturers, and data industry partners collaborate effectively to make real-time predictions about public prescription usage?
Impacts of Google Trends on Public HealthWhile the study provides valuable insights, the researchers acknowledge several limitations. The data may not be representative of the general population, potentially excluding individuals with limited online literacy or internet access. Additionally, the correlation between internet searches and actual prescription use may not hold for all health issues or in different contexts.
Despite these limitations, the study's findings have significant implications for public health and pharmaceutical industries. By leveraging Google Trends data, health officials and drug manufacturers could potentially detect early signs of changing drug demands and respond more quickly to prevent shortages.
Advertisement
Reference:
- Internet searches for ADHD medications surged during the COVID-19 pandemic - (https:bm.genomicpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/BM0067-Grieco-2024.pdf)
Advertisement