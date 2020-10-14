COVID-19 in Dhaka: 45% of Residents Carry Coronavirus Antibodies

The study, commissioned by the government's disease control agency IEDCR, was conducted between April 18 and July 5 in collaboration with USAID.
‘45% of residents in Dhaka carry COVID-19 antibodies.
’
45% of people in Dhaka were infected with COVID-19 until July 5, and they developed antibodies in the process.
In the samples of 12,699 people living in the 25 wards of Dhaka, the coronavirus was detected.
Among the infected, around 24% were over the age of 60, while 18% were between 15-19 years old.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who participated at the event via video link, said: "The government has acted quickly to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus. Due to this, the prevalence of coronavirus in the country is low.
"Compared to many other countries, Bangladesh has done well in controlling coronavirus."
Source: Medindia