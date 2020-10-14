COVID-19 in Dhaka: 45% of Residents Carry Coronavirus Antibodies

‘45% of residents in Dhaka carry COVID-19 antibodies. ’

45% of people in Dhaka were infected with COVID-19 until July 5, and they developed antibodies in the process.In the samples of 12,699 people living in the 25 wards of Dhaka, the coronavirus was detected.Among the infected, around 24% were over the age of 60, while 18% were between 15-19 years old.Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who participated at the event via video link, said:Source: Medindia