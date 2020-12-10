by Angela Mohan on  October 12, 2020 at 12:00 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 In Israel: 618 New Cases Reported
Israel's Ministry of Health reported 618 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The number of death cases reached 1,980, with 39 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 838 to 824, out of 1,576 patients currently hospitalized, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of recoveries rose to 228,658, with 2,933 new ones, while active cases currently stand at 59,854.

Earlier on Sunday, Tel Aviv University (TAU) in central Israel said it has been developing an antibody cocktail to treat and prevent COVID-19.


"The antibody cocktail, derived from the blood of COVID-19 patients in Israel, is a safe natural substance," TAU said.

The researchers said that since the antibodies are natural and remain stable in the blood, one injection can be protective from COVID-19 for several weeks, or even several months.

In their study, led by TAU and published in bioRxiv preprint platform, the researchers proved the effectiveness of the antibody cocktail in cell cultures, while the next stage will be a clinical trial in humans.



