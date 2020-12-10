COVID-19 In Israel: 618 New Cases Reported

Earlier on Sunday, Tel Aviv University (TAU) in central Israel said it has been developing an antibody cocktail to treat and prevent COVID-19.
"The antibody cocktail, derived from the blood of COVID-19 patients in Israel, is a safe natural substance," TAU said.
The researchers said that since the antibodies are natural and remain stable in the blood, one injection can be protective from COVID-19 for several weeks, or even several months.
In their study, led by TAU and published in bioRxiv preprint platform
, the researchers proved the effectiveness of the antibody cocktail in cell cultures, while the next stage will be a clinical trial in humans.
Source: IANS