by Angela Mohan on  October 12, 2020 at 11:55 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in UAE: 1,096 New Cases Reported
1,096 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 106,229.

At the same time, 1,311 more patients have recovered from the virus, taking the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 97,284, UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said, Xinhua news agency reported.

It also confirmed two more deaths, pushing the country's death toll to 445.


The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases. It has been showing solidarity with China in fight against the novel coronavirus.

On February 2 and March 12, the iconic landmarks in the UAE, including Burj Khalifa in Dubai, were lit up twice in the colours of China's national flag to show its solidarity with China.

In late April, the Chinese consulate general in Dubai organized an online conference for Chinese doctors and medical experts to share experience in preventing and treating the coronavirus with UAE counterparts.



Source: IANS

