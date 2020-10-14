No Link Between Age and COVID-19 Susceptibility

‘Susceptibility to COVID-19 is independent of age, while the occurrence of symptomatic coronavirus, severity, and mortality is likely dependent on age.’

The available data from Japan, Spain, and Italy have been modeled by the research team from Hokkaido University in Japan to show that COVID-19 susceptibility is independent of age. The findings of the study are published in the journalAs of May 2020, the mortality rate (number of deaths per 1,00,000) was 382.3 for Italy, 507.2 for Spain, and 13.2 for Japan. Despite the variation in mortality rates, the age distribution was similar for Italy, Spain, and Japan.A mathematical model developed by scientists showed that the susceptibility has to be unrealistically different between age groups if they assume age does not influence severity and mortality.Source: Medindia