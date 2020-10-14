by Colleen Fleiss on  October 14, 2020 at 1:43 AM Coronavirus News
No Link Between Age and COVID-19 Susceptibility
The age of a person does not indicate how likely he is to be infected by coronavirus, said scientists.

The development of symptoms, the progression of the disease, and mortality are age-dependent.

Older adults disproportionately develop severe COVID-19 symptoms and show higher mortality.


The available data from Japan, Spain, and Italy have been modeled by the research team from Hokkaido University in Japan to show that COVID-19 susceptibility is independent of age. The findings of the study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

As of May 2020, the mortality rate (number of deaths per 1,00,000) was 382.3 for Italy, 507.2 for Spain, and 13.2 for Japan. Despite the variation in mortality rates, the age distribution was similar for Italy, Spain, and Japan.

A mathematical model developed by scientists showed that the susceptibility has to be unrealistically different between age groups if they assume age does not influence severity and mortality.

Source: Medindia

