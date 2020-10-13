by Angela Mohan on  October 13, 2020 at 3:28 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Johnson & Johnson Stops COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Temporarily
COVID-19 vaccine trial has been paused by Johnson & Johnson. "We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant," Xinhua news agency quoted the company as saying in a statement on Monday.

The patient's condition was being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board as well as internal clinical and safety physicians, it added.

"Based on our strong commitment to safety, all clinical studies conducted by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson have pre-specified guidelines. These ensure our studies may be paused if an unexpected serious adverse event (SAE) that might be related to a vaccine or study drug is reported, so there can be a careful review of all of the medical information before deciding whether to restart the study," the company statement further said.


"We must respect this participant's privacy. We're also learning more about this participant's illness, and it's important to have all the facts before we share additional information.

"Serious adverse events are not uncommon in clinical trials, and the number of serious adverse events can reasonably be expected to increase in trials involving large numbers of participants. Further, as many trials are placebo-controlled, it is not always immediately apparent whether a participant received a study treatment or a placebo," it added

The vaccine is being developed by the company's Janssen arm, CNN said in a news report.

The company however, did not mention what the illness was.

Trials are stopped when they pop up while doctors check to see if the illness can be linked to the vaccine or is a coincidence.

Johnson's Phase 3 trial started in September and it id one of six coronavirus vaccines being tested in the US, and one of four in the most advanced, Phase 3 stage.

This is the second Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial to be paused in the US.

AstraZeneca's vaccine trial was paused last month because of a neurological complication in a volunteer in the UK.

While the trial resumed in the UK and in other countries, it remains halted in the US while it is being probed by the Food and Drug Administration investigates.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Genital Herpes
Genital herpes is a sexually- transmitted disease (STD) that affects the genitals.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Genital HerpesVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake