Johnson & Johnson Stops COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Temporarily

"We must respect this participant's privacy. We're also learning more about this participant's illness, and it's important to have all the facts before we share additional information."Serious adverse events are not uncommon in clinical trials, and the number of serious adverse events can reasonably be expected to increase in trials involving large numbers of participants. Further, as many trials are placebo-controlled, it is not always immediately apparent whether a participant received a study treatment or a placebo," it addedThe vaccine is being developed by the company's Janssen arm, CNN said in a news report.The company however, did not mention what the illness was.Trials are stopped when they pop up while doctors check to see if the illness can be linked to the vaccine or is a coincidence.Johnson's Phase 3 trial started in September and it id one of six coronavirus vaccines being tested in the US, and one of four in the most advanced, Phase 3 stage.This is the second Phase 3 coronavirus vaccine trial to be paused in the US.AstraZeneca's vaccine trial was paused last month because of a neurological complication in a volunteer in the UK.While the trial resumed in the UK and in other countries, it remains halted in the US while it is being probed by the Food and Drug Administration investigates.Source: IANS