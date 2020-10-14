by Colleen Fleiss on  October 14, 2020 at 1:26 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Telangana: 1,708 New Cases, 88% Recovery Rate
In Telangana, in the last 24 hours, 1,708 new COVID-19 cases were reported.


  • The number of recovered patients: 2,009
  • Recovery rate: Over 88%
  • Total tally: 2,14,792
  • Total number of recoveries: 1,89,351
  • Active cases: 24,208 (including 19,748 in the home or institutional isolation)
  • Death toll: 1,233
  • Fatality rate: 0.57%
  • % of deaths due to COVID-19: 44.96
  • Number of tests conducted (last 24 hours): 46,835
Seventeen government and 44 private laboratories and 1,076 rapid antigen test centers are conducting the tests.


Out of 2,13,084 positive cases so far, 70% were asymptomatic while the remaining 30% were symptomatic.

Of the new cases, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 277, followed by Rangareddy district at 137, Medchal Malkajgiri (124), Bhadradri Kothagudem (97), Karimnagar (86), Nalgonda (81), Khammam (81), and Nizamabad (66).

63.9% of positive COVID-19 cases were in the age group of 21-50, 22% above 51, and 13.18% below 20.

66.64% of positive cases were men, and the remaining 38.37% were women.

Most beds in government and private hospitals treating coronavirus patients are vacant. Of the 8,792 beds in 62 government COVID hospitals, 7,034 are vacant. A total of 228 private hospitals treating COVID patients have 9,167 beds, of which 6,465 are vacant.

Source: Medindia

