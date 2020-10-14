COVID-19 in Telangana: 1,708 New Cases, 88% Recovery Rate

‘Telangana's recovery rate now is 88.15% against a national average of 86.8%.’

Out of 2,13,084 positive cases so far, 70% were asymptomatic while the remaining 30% were symptomatic.Of the new cases, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 277, followed by Rangareddy district at 137, Medchal Malkajgiri (124), Bhadradri Kothagudem (97), Karimnagar (86), Nalgonda (81), Khammam (81), and Nizamabad (66).63.9% of positive COVID-19 cases were in the age group of 21-50, 22% above 51, and 13.18% below 20.66.64% of positive cases were men, and the remaining 38.37% were women.Most beds in government and private hospitals treating coronavirus patients are vacant. Of the 8,792 beds in 62 government COVID hospitals, 7,034 are vacant. A total of 228 private hospitals treating COVID patients have 9,167 beds, of which 6,465 are vacant.Source: Medindia