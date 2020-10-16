Global TB Progress Mired By Scarce Funding, COVID-19, Says WHO Report

The WHO's End TB Strategy aims for a 90% reduction in TB deaths and 80% reduction in TB incidence rate by 2030. Funding is a significant issue, according to the report.
‘Between 2015 and 2019, 9% reduction in TB incidence and 14% drop in deaths were recorded, according to the WHO's Global Tuberculosis Report 2020.’
In 2020, funding for tuberculosis diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and care reached $6.5 billion.
The coronavirus pandemic has led to further setbacks on access to tuberculosis services.
Data collected from over 200 countries have shown reductions in TB case notifications. 25 to 30% reported in three high burden countries, namely Indonesia, Philippines, and India, between January and June 2020.
These reductions could lead to an increase in additional tuberculosis deaths. According to WHO:
"Equitable access to quality and timely diagnosis, prevention, treatment and care remains a challenge. Accelerated action is urgently needed worldwide if we are to meet our targets by 2022,"
- About 85% of tuberculosis funding in 2020 came from domestic sources.
- Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa provide 57% of the global total.
said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Source: Medindia