by Colleen Fleiss on  October 16, 2020 at 2:24 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Global TB Progress Mired By Scarce Funding, COVID-19, Says WHO Report
Global targets for tuberculosis (TB) prevention and treatment will likely be missed due to insufficient funding, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic revealed the latest World Health Organization (WHO) report.

In the period 2018-2019, 14 million people were treated for tuberculosis, over one-third of the way towards the five-year target of 40 million for 2018-2022.

The WHO's End TB Strategy aims for a 90% reduction in TB deaths and 80% reduction in TB incidence rate by 2030. Funding is a significant issue, according to the report.


In 2020, funding for tuberculosis diagnosis, treatment, prevention, and care reached $6.5 billion.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to further setbacks on access to tuberculosis services.

Data collected from over 200 countries have shown reductions in TB case notifications. 25 to 30% reported in three high burden countries, namely Indonesia, Philippines, and India, between January and June 2020.

These reductions could lead to an increase in additional tuberculosis deaths. According to WHO:
  • About 85% of tuberculosis funding in 2020 came from domestic sources.
  • Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa provide 57% of the global total.
"Equitable access to quality and timely diagnosis, prevention, treatment and care remains a challenge. Accelerated action is urgently needed worldwide if we are to meet our targets by 2022," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Diet in Tuberculosis
Patients with tuberculosis should eat a healthy diet so that they build up their immunity to fight against tuberculosis.
READ MORE
Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.
READ MORE
Quiz on Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis is a major health care concern, especially in Africa and South East Asia. Brush up your information on tuberculosis by taking this quiz. ...
READ MORE
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
READ MORE
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.
READ MORE
Screening Tests for Tuberculosis
Tuberculin skin test and Interferon – Release Assays are tests used to screen for tuberculosis.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE
Tuberculosis
Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, primarily affects the lung. It may spread to other organs.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

TuberculosisAIDS/HIVSilicosisScreening Tests for Tuberculosis