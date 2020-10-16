by Colleen Fleiss on  October 16, 2020 at 2:16 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Marijuana Users Think Its Real Medicine: Study
A new study has reviewed Cannabidiol (CBD) user testimonials to discover why they take CBD, found that the vast majority used CBD to treat diagnosable medical conditions, including for psychiatric, orthopedic, and sleep conditions. In contrast, few people took CBD for wellness.

The study was led by the Qualcomm Institute's Center for Data Driven Health at the University of California San Diego, published in JAMA Network Open.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical found in hemp or marijuana plants that does not make users high. CBD has been approved by the FDA to treat rare forms of childhood epilepsy.


"The reasons consumers take CBD had not been previously studied because experts lacked access data where large groups of users discussed in detail why they take CBD," said Dr. Eric Leas, Co-Founder of the Center for Data Driven Health, Assistant Professor in the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Longevity Science at UC San Diego, and lead author.

To fill the gap, the research team turned to Reddit, a social media website. Researchers monitored all CBD posts, where users can find data related to CBD.

The research team grouped the subset of testimonials into 11 categories based on medical sub-specialties. The categories include:

  1. Psychiatric conditions (autism or depression) (64%)
  2. Orthopedic (26%)
  3. Sleep (15%)
  4. Neurological conditions (7%)
  5. Addiction
  6. Cardiological
  7. Dermatological
  8. Gastroenterological
  9. Ophthalmological
  10. Oral health
  11. Sexual health conditions

30% of testimonies cited using CBD for wellness benefits and 1% for physical wellness benefits.

"CBD retailers attempt to evade FDA regulation by framing their product as a wellness aid, rather than a therapeutic," said Dr. Alicia Nobles, with the Center for Data Driven Health and Assistant Professor in the Division of Infectious Disease and Global Public Health. "But when users explain why they take CBD in absence of any prompts they will commonly cite they are using it for medicinal purposes like to treat acne."

"The obvious harm is that some patients might forgo seeing a physician or taking medications with known, tested and approved therapeutic benefits in favor of CBD and thereby become sicker or succumb to their illness," added Mr. Rory Todd, study co-author and research associate in the Center for Data Driven Health.

Risks of CBD

Taking CBD can harm patients in other ways that warrant cautious use. CBD products can lead to mass poisons. It can interact with patients' prescribed medications and cause liver damage and male reproductive toxicity.

"Now is the time to act," concluded Dr. Leas. "Government regulators must step up to the plate and give CBD the same level of scrutiny as other proven medications. Moreover, anyone considering taking CBD should instead consult a physician to identify a proven medication."

Source: Medindia

