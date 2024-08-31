About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

COVID-19 Mandates Boost Healthcare Workers' Vaccinations

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 31 2024 11:58 PM

COVID-19 Mandates Boost Healthcare Workers` Vaccinations
In 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a crucial question arose: Should healthcare workers be mandated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine? This decision posed economic and ethical challenges. Mandates could lead to staff shortages due to vaccine-related absences or workers seeking alternative employment. However, healthcare workers, well-versed in vaccine benefits and COVID-19's dangers, were expected to make informed choices. (1 Trusted Source
State COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates and Uptake Among Health Care Workers in the US

Go to source)
A recent Tulane University study reveals that state-level vaccine mandates effectively increased vaccination rates among healthcare workers. This finding, while anticipated, demonstrates the policy's effectiveness in boosting vaccination uptake even within a highly vaccinated, educated population.

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.

Strict COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Prove More Effective

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, examined vaccination rates among more than 30,000 health care workers in 45 states, 16 of which issued COVID vaccination mandates. Researchers found a 3-4% increase in vaccinations among the group, an improvement on an already lofty baseline vaccination rate of 86%. The study only found increases in vaccination rates in states that required vaccinations and provided no option to opt-out.

“It’s great from a government perspective to see this policy increase vaccination rates in an already very highly vaccinated population,” said corresponding author Charles Stoecker, a health economist with Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. “These results also show that how we craft these regulations matters. States that provided an option to take a regular COVID test in lieu of getting vaccinated didn’t see the same impacts as the strict mandate states.”

The findings provide valuable insight on the role vaccine mandates can play in the event of a future pandemic and why such mandates may be justified.

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
“The federal government has shown that it will defer to the states on this issue, and states have rolled back their mandates, but now we know we have this toolkit,” Stoecker said. “In the event of a new pandemic, this shows we’re leaving some vaccination coverage on the table if we let even highly educated health care workers decide for themselves.”

The vaccination increases were primarily seen in health care workers between the ages of 25-49 years. The 16 states which passed and upheld vaccine mandates without opt-outs were California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, and Washington, DC.

Advertisement
COVID-19: Expert Warns of Potential Resurgence
COVID-19: Expert Warns of Potential Resurgence
India must be prepared for another Covid-19 outbreak, said an expert on Friday, amid rise in cases in several countries including the US and South Korea.
Stoecker said the next step would be to examine how these mandates affected disease transmission, which could help quantify the economic impact such policies have.

“The ultimate goal would be to be able to assign economic benefits to the vaccinations that happened because of the mandates,” Stoecker said.

Advertisement
Obesity Linked to Higher COVID-19 Infection Rates
Obesity Linked to Higher COVID-19 Infection Rates
Obesity increases the risk of higher COVID-19 infection rates, impacting immune response and leading to more severe outcomes and complications.
Reference:
  1. State COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates and Uptake Among Health Care Workers in the US - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2822221)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement