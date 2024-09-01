About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Revealing Breast Cancer's Nutritional Adaptability

by Karishma Abhishek on Sep 1 2024 12:04 AM

Revealing Breast Cancer`s Nutritional Adaptability
Fast-growing breast cancer cells adapt by using alternative nutrient sources when they deplete glutamine, with PHGDH (a key enzyme in that metabolic pathway) being a crucial enzyme in this process ().
Now, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Assistant Professor Michael Lukey has found a way to deprive cancer cells of both a vital nutrient and their backup supply.

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
In lab experiments with breast cancer cells, patient-derived tissue models, and mice, this strategy killed breast cancer cells and shrank tumors.

How does this work? Let’s go back to cancer metabolism. Aggressive cancer cells avidly consume an amino acid called glutamine. They use this vital nutrient to generate the energy and materials needed to grow and replicate.

Previous studies have shown that starving cancer cells of glutamine or preventing its conversion into metabolites can stop the cells’ growth in the lab.

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
However, in recent clinical trials, breast cancer patients didn’t benefit from a drug taking this approach. This suggests that breast cancer cells can adapt and find a way to live without glutamine.

Targeting Cancer Metabolism

Lukey and postdoc Yijian Qiu saw the same thing in their lab. They noticed that breast cancer cells adapt to glutamine starvation by switching on a pathway that generates a critical metabolite called alpha-ketoglutarate, normally derived from glutamine.

The Best Foods to Eat When You Have Breast Cancer
The Best Foods to Eat When You Have Breast Cancer
Breast cancer diet covers whole grains, legumes, nuts, and fish. The dietary advice for breast cancer is to avoid raw, processed, and refined foods.
This enables cancer cells to continue producing the energy and building materials they would otherwise get from glutamine. It was a lightbulb moment for Lukey’s lab.

“That made us think, could we exploit this for cancer therapy?” Lukey recalls. “Could we target glutamine metabolism? We know the cells adapt to that. So, could we simultaneously target their adaptive response by inhibiting the pathway?”

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancers are ER negative, PR negative, and lack overexpression of HER-2. They are difficult to treat and are very aggressive.
The approach was successful, killing breast cancer cells in lab dishes and effectively treating tumors in mice. Lukey’s team saw tumors stop growing and even shrink with the combination treatment. The animals remained healthy.

Inhibitors of both metabolic pathways are now under further investigation. Lukey notes that these pathways might be especially important for breast cancer metastasis to different tissues, including some that are very difficult to treat. “Brain metastases in particular lack any effective therapies,” Lukey explains.

Lukey hopes his lab’s combination therapy could ultimately improve the efficacy of glutamine metabolism inhibitors in the clinic. This could mean effective new treatments that target cancer’s metabolic addictions.



Reference:
  1. The unique catalytic properties of PSAT1 mediate metabolic adaptation to glutamine blockade - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s42255-024-01104-w)


Source-Eurekalert


Advertisement