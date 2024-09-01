Revealing Breast Cancer`s Nutritional Adaptability

Did You Know?

The five-year survival rate for breast cancer is approximately 90%, but this varies significantly depending on the stage at diagnosis.

Fast-growing breast cancer cells adapt by using alternative nutrient sources when they deplete glutamine, with PHGDH (a key enzyme in that metabolic pathway) being a crucial enzyme in this process ( ).Now, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Assistant Professor Michael Lukey has found a way to deprive cancer cells of both a vital nutrient and their backup supply.In lab experiments with breast cancer cells, patient-derived tissue models, and mice, this strategy killed breast cancer cells and shrank tumors.How does this work? Let’s go back to cancer metabolism. Aggressive cancer cells avidly consume an amino acid called glutamine. They use this vital nutrient to generate the energy and materials needed to grow and replicate.Previous studies have shown thatHowever, in recent clinical trials, breast cancer patients didn’t benefit from a drug taking this approach. This suggests that breast cancer cells can adapt and find a way to live without glutamine.Lukey and postdoc Yijian Qiu saw the same thing in their lab. They noticed that breast cancer cells adapt to glutamine starvation by switching on a pathway that generates a critical metabolite called alpha-ketoglutarate, normally derived from glutamine.This enables cancer cells to continue producing the energy and building materials they would otherwise get from glutamine. It was a lightbulb moment for Lukey’s lab.“That made us think, could we exploit this for cancer therapy?” Lukey recalls. “Could we target glutamine metabolism? We know the cells adapt to that. So, could we simultaneously target their adaptive response by inhibiting the pathway?”The approach was successful, killing breast cancer cells in lab dishes and effectively treating tumors in mice. Lukey’s team saw tumors stop growing and even shrink with the combination treatment. The animals remained healthy.Inhibitors of both metabolic pathways are now under further investigation. Lukey notes that these pathways might be especially important for breast cancer metastasis to different tissues, including some that are very difficult to treat. “Brain metastases in particular lack any effective therapies,” Lukey explains.Lukey hopes his lab’sThis could mean effective new treatments that target cancer’s metabolic addictions.Source-Eurekalert