Breast cancer actively alters lymphatic vessels, creating molecular changes that help cancer cells spread to lymph nodes and beyond.
Researchers in Finland have uncovered new evidence showing that breast cancer actively remodels the lymphatic vessels it uses to spread, a discovery that could pave the way for therapies aimed at stopping metastasis before it advances further in the body (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Breast cancer remodels lymphatic vessels to accelerate its spreading
Go to source).
How Breast Cancer Spreads Through Lymph NodesBreast cancer becomes most dangerous when it spreads beyond the original tumor site. In many cases, the earliest sign of this spread, known as metastasis, is the presence of cancer cells in nearby lymph nodes. These first “draining” lymph nodes are typically located in the armpit and are reached through lymphatic vessels connected to the tumor.
A new study led by scientists at the University of Turku reveals that breast cancer does not simply travel through existing lymphatic pathways but actively alters them. The researchers analyzed lymphatic vessels associated with breast tumors and found that major molecular changes occur when cancer begins to spread into lymph nodes. These changes appear to make it easier for cancer cells to move through the lymphatic system and establish new metastatic sites elsewhere in the body.
The team identified a key molecule involved in this process: Matrix Gla protein (MGP). The protein was found to be significantly increased in metastatic lymph nodes taken from breast cancer patients, while it was absent in distant, healthy lymph nodes from the same individuals. According to the researchers, cancer cells use MGP to bind more effectively to lymphatic vessels, facilitating their movement and spread.
MGP was previously known for its role in bone formation, but its involvement in lymphatic vessels had not been recognized before this research. The discovery highlights an entirely new mechanism by which cancer manipulates its environment to promote disease progression.
New Insights Could Lead to Targeted Therapies to Stop Breast Cancer Spread“These results reveal a new perspective on why breast cancer spreads and why stopping it is difficult,” said Academician Sirpa Jalkanen, head of the InFLAMES research consortium. “By gaining more understanding of how cancer alters lymphatic vessels, we can develop targeted therapies that prevent this process and improve patient outcomes in the future.”
The study was based on lymph node samples collected from breast cancer patients treated at Turku University Hospital, underscoring the importance of close collaboration between clinicians and researchers in advancing cancer science.
Breast Cancer Prevalence and Survival Rates in Finland and WorldwideBreast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women worldwide, with millions of new cases diagnosed each year. In Finland alone, more than 5,000 women receive a breast cancer diagnosis annually. Despite the disease’s prevalence, outcomes in Finland are considered among the best globally, with around 90 percent of patients surviving at least five years after diagnosis.
Researchers emphasize that early detection remains critical. The earlier breast cancer is diagnosed and treated, the better the chances of preventing metastasis and improving long-term survival.
