Can Estrogen Therapy Protect Breast Cancer Gene Mutation Carriers

New study stresses estrogen-menopausal hormone therapy is linked to a lower breast cancer risk, opening course for symptom management.

Menopausal hormone therapy may not pose breast cancer risk for women with BRCA mutations



Estrogen-Only MHT Associated with a 63% Reduction in Breast Cancer Risk

Latest study reveals that).The findings are specifically relevant for the patients who often undergoThe revelations were based on analysis presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2025. The findings suggest clinicians taking individualized approach for menopausal management.Removing the ovaries can induce early menopause. Although MHT can treat the symptoms of menopause, many patients might not want to take MHT if they perceive MHT to be unsafe and instead suffer unnecessarily with the symptoms, Kotsopoulos explained.,” she said.“I believe we should educate patients and their health care providers on how we can safely balance the risks and benefits of MHT use to ensure longevity and improve quality of life.“Unfortunately, there has been a lot of reluctance and misinformation regarding MHT, which is mostly attributable to findings from studies conducted in the general population (those without BRCA mutations) showing an,” Kotsopoulos added.“To help manage the side effects of oophorectomy safely in women with BRCA mutations, we need data from well-designed observational studies of MHT use in this specific population who, due to their genetics, face elevated risks of breast cancer.”Kotsopoulos and colleagues conducted a matched prospective analysis—Patients with a history of cancer, patients who had received a bilateral mastectomy, and non-menopausal patients were excluded.The researchers created 676 matched pairs of women who did and did not use MHT after menopause, with pair-matching based on whether they carried BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, birth year, and age at menopause. Participants ranged in age from 22 to 76, with an average age of 43.8.Participants who used MHT took one of several different formulations:After a mean follow-up of 5.6 years—which used the date of first MHT use in the MHT-exposed group as the starting point—the researchers found that incident breast cancer cases were significantly less in the women who used MHT, with 87 cases in the MHT-exposed group versus 128 cases in the MHT-naïve group.When the investigators analyzed the data by which MHT formulation was used,(neither an increase nor a decrease in risk).However, two formulations were associated with decreased risk of breast cancer.than their MHT-naïve counterparts. And of the 43 women“Although based on smaller numbers, this is definitely an exciting and interesting area for future research,” Kotsopoulos said.“Hypothetically,. Future trials will be necessary to test this hypothesis.”There were no significant differences in the results whether patients carried a pathogenic BRCA1 or BRCA2 variant, an indication that underscores MHT’s safety for carriers of BRCA mutations, according to Kotsopoulos.“Our findings suggest that, if there are no contraindications for them,” said Kotsopoulos.Source-Eurekalert