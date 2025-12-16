Antibody Reprograms Immunity Against Resistant Breast Cancer

TOP INSIGHT

Triple-Negative #BreastCancer (TNBC) is tricky: It reprograms the body's immune cells. Instead of fighting the tumor, up to half of these cells end up helping the cancer grow! This discovery is key to developing better #immunotherapy treatments. #TNBC #BreastCancerAwareness #CancerResearch #ImmuneSystem #Immunotherapy