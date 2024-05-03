About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Centre Issues Advisory: No Jewelry or Phones in ICU Setting

by Dr. Krishanga on May 3 2024 11:24 AM

Highlights:
  • Adherence to hygiene protocols crucial in ICU settings
  • Cell phones and jewelry pose risks of cross-contamination
  • India faces a significant burden of hospital-associated drug-resistant infections
In healthcare, where every decision and action can have profound consequences, even seemingly trivial matters like the use of cell phones and jewelry can significantly impact patient safety (1 Trusted Source
The Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance in the Indian Healthcare System

Go to source).
A recent advisory issued by the Central Government underscores this reality, highlighting the imperative for healthcare workers in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) to refrain from using personal devices and wearing jewelry below the elbow while on duty. While it may appear as a minor inconvenience, this directive carries weighty implications in the realm of infection control and patient well-being.

Good Communication is Essential Between Doctors and Nurses for Patient Safety
Good Communication is Essential Between Doctors and Nurses for Patient Safety
Poor communication between doctors and nurses is one of the primary reasons of lapses in patient care.
The primary rationale behind this advisory revolves around the crucial objective of minimizing the risk of cross-contamination within the ICU environment. ICUs represent high-stress settings where healthcare professionals are in constant proximity to critically ill patients, many of whom possess compromised immune systems. In such circumstances, the potential for transmitting infections is significantly heightened, necessitating stringent measures to mitigate risks.

Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Atul Goyal, emphasized the necessity of this step, citing empirical evidence indicating elevated levels of total skin microorganism counts associated with the wearing of hand jewelry below the elbow. Moreover, the use of cell phones during duty hours poses an additional peril, particularly in critical areas such as ICUs, High Dependency Units (HDUs), post-operative wards, and operation theaters.

Risks Posed by Cell Phones and Jewellery in ICUs

Cell phones, ubiquitous in modern society, have been identified as potential reservoirs of various microbes, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Through regular handling, these microbes can easily transfer from cell phones to the hands of healthcare workers and subsequently onto patients or environmental surfaces within the ICU.

Medication Packaging Design can Boost Patient Safety
Medication Packaging Design can Boost Patient Safety
Inadequate or confusing labeling on packages of over-the-counter (OTC) medications is a likely contributor to many unintentional overdoses, particularly among the elderly population.
Furthermore, the practice of placing cell phones on bedside tables or medical equipment further compounds the risk of contamination, necessitating vigilant adherence to hygiene protocols.

Similarly, jewelry items such as rings, bracelets, and watches harbor their own share of harmful microbes, posing a similar risk of infection transmission. Healthcare workers, inadvertently touching their faces or adjusting jewelry while attending to patients, inadvertently increase the likelihood of cross-contamination, underscoring the importance of strict adherence to hygiene practices.

Advertisement
Biggest Threat to Patient Safety in Hospitals: Misdiagnosis by Doctors
Biggest Threat to Patient Safety in Hospitals: Misdiagnosis by Doctors
A senior UK doctor has warned that diagnostic errors are the central cause of avoidable harm to patients in hospitals.
The advisory also underscores the need for hospitals to update their standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding hand hygiene, incorporating clear directives on the usage of wristwatches. Instances of negligence leading to adverse patient outcomes following surgery serve as poignant reminders of the critical role that adherence to hygiene protocols plays in safeguarding patient well-being.

Addressing India's Challenge in Infection Control

India, grappling with a significant burden of hospital-associated drug-resistant infections, stands at the forefront of this global health challenge. With the highest number of hospital-associated drug-resistant infections worldwide, the imperative for stringent infection control measures becomes even more pronounced.

Advertisement
Music in Operation Theatres May Hinder Communication Putting Patient’s Safety at Risk
Music in Operation Theatres May Hinder Communication Putting Patient’s Safety at Risk
Music is currently played in 50-70 percent of surgical operations performed worldwide, where the patient safety may be affected due to miscommunication.
Hospital-associated infections not only prolong hospital admissions but also entail escalated healthcare costs and elevated rates of morbidity and mortality, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive preventive strategies.

In summary, the recent advisory by the Central Government serves as a timely reminder of the paramount importance of upholding hygiene standards in healthcare settings, particularly in high-risk environments such as ICUs.

By adhering to guidelines prohibiting the use of cell phones and jewelry below the elbow, healthcare professionals can play a pivotal role in safeguarding patient safety and mitigating the risk of cross-contamination. As custodians of public health, it is incumbent upon all stakeholders to prioritize infection control measures, thereby ensuring the provision of safe and effective healthcare services.

Reference:
  1. The Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance in the Indian Healthcare System - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10440008/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement