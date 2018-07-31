medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Nursing Profession News

Good Communication is Essential Between Doctors and Nurses for Patient Safety

by Rishika Gupta on  July 31, 2018 at 6:21 PM Nursing Profession News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Video recordings of a hospital scenario shows how poor is communication between nurses and doctors. This study mainly Communication breakdown that occurs betwen nurses and doctors. The findings of this study are published in the BMJ Quality and Safety journal.
Good Communication is Essential Between Doctors and Nurses for Patient Safety
Good Communication is Essential Between Doctors and Nurses for Patient Safety

In a small pilot study, University of Michigan researchers learned about potential causes of these communication failures by recording interactions among nurses and doctors, and then having them watch and critique the footage together.

Several themes emerged to help explain the poor communication, and both nurses and physicians improved their communication styles, said Milisa Manojlovich, U-M professor of nursing, who defines communication as reaching a shared understanding.

One barrier to good communication is that the hospital hierarchy puts nurses at a power disadvantage, and many are afraid to speak the truth to doctors, Manojlovich said.

The recordings showed that nurses didn't directly request what they wanted or express their needs. They communicated indirectly, which confused physicians, who often ignored the nurses' requests and moved on to the next agenda item rather than ask for clarification.

The study also found that because doctors and nurses approach patient care from vastly different angles, achieving understanding isn't easy.

Manojlovich said one interaction in particular really showcased the different approaches to patient care. A patient with mouth pain, caused by a fungal infection called thrush, couldn't swallow the pills she needed to get better. The physician wanted to prescribe more medication to treat the thrush, but the nurse--who knew the patient well--wanted to treat the patient with strong painkillers, as well.

"The physician realized that the pain was inhibiting the treatment, and treating the pain, as well as the condition, would solve the problem," Manojlovich said.

Finally, the recordings showed that in good communication, the body language of both parties mimicked the other. In strained relationships, body language wasn't in sync.

Manojlovich and her team followed physicians and nurses at the U-M Health System. Then, nurses and physicians watched and commented on the clips separately, and those comments were incorporated into the video. Finally, both parties watched the clip together.

"The only way you can become aware of your habits is by watching yourself," Manojlovich said.

Overall, the interactions were positive in the sense that there wasn't any contention, but there was room for improvement.

"One physician said, 'I didn't give the nurse a chance to answer,' and this physician had a habit of doing that and recognized it," Manojlovich said. "She was one of the champions of the study."

Next, Manojlovich hopes to record a larger group and use the videos as training tools to improve communication.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Efficient Communication Between Hospitals Promote Patients Safety and Survival Rate

Efficient Communication Between Hospitals Promote Patients Safety and Survival Rate

Increased communication between hospitals can impact patient care and survival rates, study says.

Difficulty in Social Communication Linked to Risk of Self-harm and Suicidal Behavior in Children

Difficulty in Social Communication Linked to Risk of Self-harm and Suicidal Behavior in Children

Children with social communication difficulties were found to inflict more self-harm with suicidal behavior, according to a new study.

Social Communication Skills Help Shy Children With Low Vocabulary

Social Communication Skills Help Shy Children With Low Vocabulary

Parents of shy children may want to consider developing social communication skills in their children so that they can learn how to better engage with their peers

Mapping Group Bacteria Communication to Explain Antibiotic Resistance

Mapping Group Bacteria Communication to Explain Antibiotic Resistance

A study explaining antibiotic resistance found the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a pathogen that causes pneumonia, sepsis and other infections, communicates distress signals within a group of bacteria in response to certain antibiotics.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by food and water contamination, resulting in ...

 Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Top 14 Health Benefits of Matcha Tea

Matcha tea is power-packed with healthful plant chemicals and antioxidants that provide ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...